Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Kickers - Sleepers, Busts, Matchups

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Byes: Buccaneers, Panthers

Start of the Week

Jason Sanders vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders has emerged into one of the top kickers in fantasy football, scoring at least nine points in four straight games. That trend should continue, as the Dolphins host a Bengals defense that has been quite generous to kickers. In fact, Cincinnati has surrendered 10 or more fantasy points to enemy kickers six times this season.

Start ‘Em

Harrison Butker vs. Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Butker was the first kicker off the board in most drafts, but he’s tied for just 13th in fantasy points scored per game at the position heading into Week 13. Regardless, he’s in a good spot to produce when the Chiefs host the Broncos. Their defense has allowed 25 field goals and the third-most fantasy points (10.2 PPG) to enemy kickers.

Daniel Carlson at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Carlson (and most Raiders) vanished in the stat sheets a week ago, but don’t let that keep you from starting him in Week 13. The veteran booter has a great matchup against the Jets, who have been kind to the position this season. A total of six different kickers have produced at least 10 fantasy points against the Men in Green.

More Starts

Tyler Bass at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Matt Prater at Bears (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sleepers

Matt Gay at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Aldrick Rosas at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Greg Zuerlein at Ravens (Tues. 5:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Zuerlein has put up good totals in recent weeks, scoring at least 10 fantasy points in three of his last four games. Still, the veteran booter is a fade for me against a tough Ravens defense. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points (3.4 PPG) to opposing kickers this season, so I would beware Zuerlein this week.

Sit ‘Em

Randy Bullock at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Bullock had a solid start to this season, but his numbers have tanked in recent weeks. He's failed to score more than seven fantasy points in a game since Week 7. With Brandon Allen under center and a matchup against the Dolphins up next, that trend is likely to continue. I’d keep Bullock on the waiver wire once again.

Zane Gonzalez vs. Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Gonzalez has hit the skids lately, scoring seven or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games. I’d expect that sort of trend to continue, as the Rams have allowed just 16 field-goal conversions and an average of 6.6 fantasy points per game to kickers. Gonzalez is best left to the waiver wire in this important NFC West tilt.

More Sits

Graham Gano at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

Stephen Gostkowski vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Brandon McManus at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

