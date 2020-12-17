NFL Week 15 Injury Report – Key Updates To Follow Throughout the Fantasy Football Playoffs

Before you finalize your Week 15 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford – Detroit Lions

INJURY: RIBS

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Stafford is dealing with a rib injury suffered during the Lions’ loss to Green Bay last week. X-rays came back negative on Monday but Stafford sat out practice on Wednesday. It’s been a rough year for Detroit who has been riddled with injuries throughout season. Chase Daniel will start if Stafford sits out against the Titans. If Stafford plays, he has a favorable matchup against the weak Tennessee pass defense. Daniel should not be trusted in any fantasy football format.

Alex Smith – Washington Football Team

INJURY: CALF

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Sitting out the second half last week, for what coach Ron Rivera said was a precautionary decision, tests on Monday didn’t reveal any significant damage. Smith missed practice on Wednesday but Rivera said he’s "optimistic" that he will play this week at home against Seattle. The Seahawks pass defense, which was brutal early in the season, has allowed just 152.7 pass yards per game over the last three weeks. Smith and backup Dwayne Haskins are risky starters.

Daniel Jones – New York Giants

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

This is a new injury after Jones missed Week 13 with a strained hamstring. He returned against Arizona last week and played all but one series. It was a rough return as Jones completed 11-of-21 pass attempts for 127 yards. He was sacked six times and lost a fumble. Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable. Colt McCoy will start if Jones is ruled out. Neither quarterback is a viable fantasy option against the fierce Cleveland Browns pass rush.

Drew Brees – New Orleans Saints

INJURY: RIBS/LUNG

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

While he is close to returning, Brees will likely sit out the Saints Week 15 home game against the Chiefs. Taysom Hill will get a fifth straight start and he is priced at $6,000 in DFS contests at DraftKings. Hill has averaged 25.25 fantasy points, during four starts, and deserves consideration as a QB streaming option. In what should be a shootout, Hill has a favorable matchup as Tua Tagovailoa racked up a season-high 31.20 points against the Kansas City defense last week.

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs – Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Still dealing with a mild ankle sprain, Jacobs has been limited in practice this week. He is listed as questionable but is expected to start on Thursday when the Chargers visit Las Vegas. He missed practice time last week but ended up playing in the Raiders’ 44-27 blowout loss to the Colts. Jacobs created confusion prior to the game when he took to Instagram and said he'd be active but wouldn't be playing. The Chargers have allowed just 13 rushing touchdowns this season.

Ronald Jones – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURY: FINGER + COVID-19

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Although he played through it, Jones fractured his pinky finger last week and had a pin inserted during surgery on Tuesday. Jones was also added to the Bucs reserve/COVID-19 on Wednesday and it’s doubtful that he will play this week. After he was a healthy scratch last week, Leonard Fournette will form a committee with LeSean McCoy in the Tampa Bay backfield. Expect a pass heavy attack on offense when the Buccaneers face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.

Ezekiel Elliott – Dallas Cowboys

INJURY: CALF

STATUS: QUESTIONBLE

Dallas officially listed Elliott as a non-participant during practice on Wednesday. He played through the injury last week but posted just 48 yards on 12 carries against the struggling Cincinnati defense. Elliott no longer has “must start” status and will be a risky play against San Francisco on Sunday. Tony Pollard shared snaps with Elliott last week and gained 39 yards on 11 carries. He added two receptions for nine yards and one TD. Avoid the Dallas backfield this week.

Antonio Gibson – Washington Football Team

INJURY: TOE

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

After sitting out all but two possessions against Pittsburgh in Week 13 - Gibson was inactive for Washington last week. He appears to be on the wrong side of questionable again this week after he missed practice on Wednesday. J.D. McKissic posted 68 rushing yards on 16 carries while Payton Barber gained 37 yards on 12 carries against San Francisco. If Gibson sits out again, and QB Alex Smith plays, McKissic is worth consideration in PPR fantasy formats.

Raheem Mostert – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: ANKLE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Aggravating a high-ankle sprain, which first occurred back in Week 6, Mostert missed practice on Wednesday. He also missed some plays last week while being evaluated for a concussion but was cleared to return. If Mostert sits out this week, Jeff Wilson is worth considering with a low $5,100 price in DraftKings DFS contests. He has a favorable matchup against the Dallas run defense that’s allowing a league high 162.7 rushing yards per game this season.

Myles Gaskin – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: COVID-19

STATUS: OUT

Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19 and sat out last week against Kansas City. He is expected to remain inactive this week when Miami hosts New England. Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) wore a red non-contact jersey at practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable. After missing two weeks, Matt Breida has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and he will share time with DeAndre Washington. It’s wise to avoid Miami running backs this week.

Christian McCaffrey – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: SHOULDER/QUAD

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

McCaffrey missed practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play against Green Bay on Saturday. While he has been optimistic in previous weeks, head coach Matt Rhule is more pessimistic heading into Week 15. On Tuesday he told reporters, "I'm not expecting him to play as of right now. We'll see how the next couple of days unfold.” Mike Davis should be viewed as a RB2 option in the NFL $2.25M Saturday Millionaire Special DFS contest at DraftKings.

Wide Receivers

Henry Ruggs – Las Vegas Raiders

INJURY: COVID-19

STATUS: OUT

Las Vegas has placed Ruggs on their reserve-COVID-19 list and he won’t play when the Raiders host the Chargers on Thursday night. It’s been a disappointing rookie season for Ruggs as he has managed just 80.60 total points in PPR fantasy formats. The Raiders will move forward with Nelson Agholor, Hunter Renfrew and rookie Bryan Edwards in three wide receiver sets. TE Darren Waller is the lone Las Vegas receiver to trust during the fantasy playoffs.

Keenan Allen – Los Angeles Chargers

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Allen is listed as questionable to start for the Chargers against the Raiders on Thursday night. He played the entire game last week but was limited in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hamstring injury is considered minor and his absence from practice is likely due to rest during a short week. WR Mike Williams (back) is also questionable after he was injured during the first quarter last week. Expect Allen to play while Williams will be a game-time decision.

Julio Jones – Atlanta Falcons

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Jones missed most of practice last week before being inactive during Week 14. While Jones is one of very few players who can actually miss weekly practice and still suit up – it’s not encouraging that he sat out practice on Wednesday. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will receive additional targets if Jones is inactive. Their matchup is favorable against the Tampa Bay pass defense that has allowed 24 touchdowns and is giving up 249.4 pass yards per game.

DeVante Parker / Jakeem Grant – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: HAMSTRING / HAMSTRING

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

After sitting out most of the game last week, Parker and Grant were limited in practice on Wednesday. Rookie WR Lynn Bowden stepped in and caught 7-of-9 pass targets for 82 yards. Injuries, plus COVID-19 issues, are piling up at the worst time as Miami is fighting for a playoff spot. Practice time the rest of the week will determine whether Parker and Grant will play. It’s difficult to trust any players in the Dolphins’ offense against the Patriots on Sunday.

Brandin Cooks – Houston Texans

INJURY: NECK

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Cooks was limited during practice on Wednesday and is questionable for Week 15. It’s encouraging that he put in some practice time after being inactive last week against Chicago. Interim coach Romeo Crennel said he expects Cooks to play against the Colts. The once potent Houston passing attack has all but disappeared as Will Fuller is suspended and Randall Cobb is on IR. Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell are uninspiring wide receiver options for Houston.

Deebo Samuel – San Francisco 49ers

INJURY: HAMSTRING

STATUS: OUT

An injury-plagued season appears to be over for Samuel after he suffered a hamstring injury during San Francisco’s first series on offense last week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel is going to be out for "a while" during his post-game interview. He will likely land on IR at some point soon. The entire San Francisco offense is a mess but Brandon Aiyuk will see increased targets as the 49ers WR1. Kendrick Bourne moves up to the WR2 position on the depth chart.

D.J. Moore – Carolina Panthers

INJURY: COVID-19 + ANKLE

STATUS: ACTIVE

After sitting out last week against Denver, due to COVID-19 issues, Moore was removed from the Panthers’ reserve-COVID19 list on Wednesday. His practice time still needs to be monitored due a sprained ankle he suffered back in Week 12. Head coach Matt Rhule said Moore will play and he should be viewed as mid-range WR2 against Green Bay. Carolina will need all the help they can get to keep pace with the Packers high-flying offense on Saturday night.

Tight Ends

Mike Gesicki – Miami Dolphins

INJURY: SHOULDER

STATUS: DOUBTFUL

Gesicki injured his shoulder late in the game against Kansas City last week. One of the top tight ends recently, Gesicki posted 23.80 points in Week 13 and 23.50 points in Week 14. He missed practice on Wednesday and is doubtful to start on Sunday. Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe would share the workload if Gesicki doesn’t suit up. They have a tough matchup against the New England secondary that has just allowed one tight end touchdown this season.

Trey Burton – Indianapolis Colts

INJURY: KNEE

STATUS: QUESTIONABLE

Burton did not practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Week 15. After posting 10.50 points in Week 11, and 13.20 points in Week 12, Burton has just one catch for 11 yards during the last two games. Mo Alie-Cox (knee) also missed practice on Wednesday. That leaves Jack Doyle as the only healthy tight end on the Indianapolis roster. His $2,800 DFS price at DraftKings is attractive in a favorable matchup against the Houston Texans.

