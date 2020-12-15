SI.com
Report: Lions Not 'Overly Optimistic' Stafford Plays against Tennessee

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are not overly optimistic that quarterback Matthew Stafford can suit up and play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 

According to a report from ESPN, Stafford suffered a rib cartilage injury late in the game against the Green Bay Packers.

"#Lions QB Matthew Stafford suffered a rib cartilage injury, per source. Team not overly optimistic he can play vs. the #Titans but are leaving open possibility since Stafford often toughs out injuries," tweeted ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell expressed on Monday that he wanted to touch base with Detroit's franchise passer to just check on his health. 

“I just wanted to make sure I touch base with him. I touched base with him in the locker room, and then I touched base with him when he got home, seeing where he was, talked to him first thing this morning -- and more, it’s just checking on his health, nothing about the game, anything like that, just seeing how he’s doing, how he’s progressing, where his mindset is and those kinds of things," he said. "He’s a true warrior. That guy loves to play football, and it’s going to take a lot to keep him out.”

