Michael Fabiano's Super Bowl LV Fantasy Football Rankings
This is it! Welcome to Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel down to Raymond James Stadium to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the first time in NFL history a team in the Super Bowl will be playing at their home stadium.
For whatever contest we've got going, let's set a winning lineup with a little help from my Super Bowl rankings!
QUARTERBACKS
- Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TB)
- Tom Brady, TB (vs. KC)
RUNNING BACKS
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. KC)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at TB)
- Darrel Williams, KC (at TB)
- Ronald Jones, TB (vs. KC)
- Le'Veon Bell, KC (at TB)
- LeSean McCoy, TB (vs. KC)
WIDE RECEIVERS
- Tyreek Hill, KC (at TB)
- Chris Godwin, TB (vs. KC)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. KC)
- Antonio Brown, TB (vs. KC)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (at TB)
- Sammy Watkins, KC (at TB)
- Demarcus Robinson, KC (at TB)
- Tyler Johnson, TB (vs. KC)
- Scott Miller, TB (vs. KC)
- Byron Pringle, KC (at TB)
TIGHT ENDS
- Travis Kelce, KC (at TB)
- Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. KC)
- Cameron Brate, TB (vs. KC)
KICKERS
- Harrison Butker, KC (at TB)
- Ryan Succop, TB (vs. KC)
TEAM DEFENSES
- Chiefs, KC (at TB)
- Buccaneers, TB (vs. KC)