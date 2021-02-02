Michael Fabiano's Super Bowl LV Fantasy Football Rankings

Senior expert Michael Fabiano provides his Super Bowl LV rankings for every position to help you dominate the competition.

This is it! Welcome to Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel down to Raymond James Stadium to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the first time in NFL history a team in the Super Bowl will be playing at their home stadium.

For whatever contest we've got going, let's set a winning lineup with a little help from my Super Bowl rankings!

QUARTERBACKS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TB) Tom Brady, TB (vs. KC)

RUNNING BACKS

Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. KC) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at TB) Darrel Williams, KC (at TB) Ronald Jones, TB (vs. KC) Le'Veon Bell, KC (at TB) LeSean McCoy, TB (vs. KC)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyreek Hill, KC (at TB) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. KC) Mike Evans, TB (vs. KC) Antonio Brown, TB (vs. KC) Mecole Hardman, KC (at TB) Sammy Watkins, KC (at TB) Demarcus Robinson, KC (at TB) Tyler Johnson, TB (vs. KC) Scott Miller, TB (vs. KC) Byron Pringle, KC (at TB)

TIGHT ENDS

Travis Kelce, KC (at TB) Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. KC) Cameron Brate, TB (vs. KC)

KICKERS

Harrison Butker, KC (at TB) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. KC)

TEAM DEFENSES

Chiefs, KC (at TB) Buccaneers, TB (vs. KC)