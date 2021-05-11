Sports Illustrated home
2021 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's No. 1? Ja'Marr Chase, Najee Harris or Kyle Pitts?

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is ready to take on his keeper & dynasty opponents with this fresh set of rookie rankings
Be bold! Especially in your dynasty & keep leagues. Whether you're a best player available drafter or you think you've got a keen eye for high-ceiling talent, the best rookie drafts are the ones where you don't play by the rules. Not every pick has to be safe, go get your guy! 

Fabiano's Fantasy Football Rankings: Redraft | Rookie | Dynasty

(Note: Ages listed in parentheses are for the start of the 2021 NFL season.)

LSU Tigers Ja'Marr Chase

2021 ROOKIE RANKINGS

  1. WR Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (21)
  2. RB Najee Harris, PIT (23)
  3. TE Kyle Pitts, ATL (20)
  4. RB Javonte Williams, DEN (21)
  5. RB Travis Etienne, JAC (21)
  6. WR Devonta Smith, PHI (22)
  7. WR Jaylen Waddle, MIA (22)
  8. QB Trevor Lawrence, JAC (21)
  9. WR Elijah Moore, NYJ (21)
  10. WR Rashod Bateman, BAL (21)
  11. WR Kadarius Toney, NYG (22)
  12. WR Rondale Moore, ARI (21)
  13. RB Trey Sermon, SF (22)
  14. RB Michael Carter, NYJ (22)
  15. QB Justin Fields, CHI (22)
  16. QB Trey Lance, SF (21)
  17. WR Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR (21)
  18. QB Zach Wilson, NYJ (22)
  19. WR Josh Palmer, LAC (21)
  20. TE Pat Freiermuth, PIT (22)
  21. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (21)
  22. WR Amari Rodgers, GB (21)
  23. WR Tutu Atwell, LAR (21)
  24. WR Dyami Brown, WAS (21)
  25. RB Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (22)
  26. RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (22)
  27. WR D'Wayne Eskridge, SEA (24)
  28. QB Mac Jones, NE (23)
  29. WR Nico Collins, HOU (22)
  30. TE Hunter Long, MIA (23)
  31. RB Chuba Hubbard, CAR (22)
  32. WR Dez Fitzpatrick, TEN (23)
  33. RB Elijah Mitchell, SF (23)
  34. WR Tylan Wallace, BAL (22)
  35. WR Cornell Powell, KC (23)
  36. RB Khalil Herbert, CHI (23)
  37. TE Brevin Jordan, HOU (21)
  38. TE Tre' McKitty, LAC (22)
  39. WR Jaelon Darden, TB (22)
  40. QB Kellen Mond, MIN (22)
  41. QB Davis Mills, HOU (22)
  42. WR Anthony Schwartz, CLE (21)
  43. RB Chris Evans, CIN (23)
  44. RB Demetric Felton, CLE (23)
  45. WR Simi Fehoko, DAL (22)
  46. WR Dazz Newsome, CHI (22)
  47. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, MIN (22)
  48. TE Tommy Tremble, CAR (21)
  49. QB Kyle Trask, TB (23)
  50. TE Noah Gray, KC (22)

