September 16, 2021
Week 2 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

T.J. Hockenson takes a step toward the TE1 elite after a brilliant Week 1 performance
The first week of the 2021 NFL season is on the books! We're moving on to Week 2 a little wiser so let's use that knowledge to our advantage over our opponents.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league this early in the season, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at BAL)
  2. Darren Waller, LV (at PIT)
  3. George Kittle, SF (at PHI)
  4. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at GB)
  5. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. KC)
  6. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at TB)
  7. Logan Thomas, WAS (vs. NYG)
  8. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at IND)
  9. Noah Fant, DEN (at JAC)
  10. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. SF)
  11. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. ATL)
  12. Jonnu Smith, NE (at NYJ)
  13. Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. DET)
  14. Jared Cook, LAC (vs. DAL)
  15. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. CIN)
  16. Gerald Everett, SEA (vs. TEN)
  17. Hunter Henry, NE (at NYJ)
  18. Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. BUF)
  19. Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. HOU)
  20. Adam Trautman, NO (at CAR)
  21. Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. SF)
  22. Anthony Firkser, TEN (at SEA)
  23. Tyler Conklin, MIN (at ARI)
  24. Blake Jarwin, DAL (at LAC)
  25. Eric Ebron, PIT (vs. LV)
  26. Juwan Johnson, NPO (at CAR)
  27. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at LAC)
  28. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. MIA)
  29. C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at CHI)
  30. Hayden Hurst, ATL (at TB)
  31. James O'Shaughnessy, JAC (vs. DEN)
  32. David Njoku, CLE (vs. HOU)

