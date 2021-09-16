Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Joe Mixon climbs higher and into the top 10 after an impressive start to the 2021 NFL season

The first week of the 2021 NFL season is on the books! We're moving on to Week 2 a little wiser so let's use that knowledge to our advantage over our opponents.

Wise decisions go a long way and while you can't lose a league this early in the season, you can overthink easy decisions. Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 2 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACKS

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. NO) Alvin Kamara, NO (at CAR) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at ARI) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. HOU) Derrick Henry, TEN (at SEA) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET) Joe Mixon, CIN (at CHI) Chris Carson, SEA (vs. TEN) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. LV) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DAL) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. LAR) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs NYG) D'Andre Swift, DET (at GB) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at LAC) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. CIN) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at IND) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at BAL) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. SF) Damien Harris, NE (at NYJ) Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. BUF) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. HOU) Saquon Barkley, NYG (at WAS) Jamaal Williams, DET (at GB) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at JAC) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. MIN) Ty'Son Williams, BAL (at PIT) Josh Jacobs, LV (at PIT) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at PHI) James Robinson, JAC (vs. DEN) Javonte Williams, DEN (at JAC) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. MIA) Mike Davis, ATL (at TB) Ronald Jones, TB (vs. ATL) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. LAR) James White, NE (at NYJ) Mark Ingram, HOU (at CLE) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. ATL) James Conner, ARI (vs. MIN) Kenyan Drake, LV (at PIT) Trey Sermon, SF (at PHI) Carlos Hyde, JAC (vs. DEN) Damien Williams, CHI (vs. CIN) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. DET) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. SF) Tony Jones Jr., NO (at CAR) Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. KC) Tevin Coleman, NYJ (vs. NE) David Johnson, HOU (at CLE) Giovani Bernard, TB (vs. ATL) Tony Pollard, DAL (at LAC) Larry Rountree, LAC (vs. DAL) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. NE) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. NYG) DeeJay Dallas, SEA (vs. TEN) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. BUF) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. NE) Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at CLE) Sony Michel, LAR (at IND) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at ARI) Matt Breida, BUF (at MIA)

