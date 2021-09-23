Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season! Your lineups should be rounding into shape and we've learned who the names to watch, the players who need to pick up the pace and the players who probably aren't panning out.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 3 Rankings (PPR)

KICKERS

Justin Tucker, BAL (at DET) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAC) Matt Prater, ARI (at JAC) Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. WAS) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. TB) Ryan Succop, TB (at LAR) Jason Myers, SEA (at MIN) Robbie Gould, SF (vs. GB) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. PHI) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. NYJ) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at NYG) Graham Gano, NYG (vs. ATL) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. MIA) Tristan Vizcaino, LAC (at KC) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. HOU) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. CIN) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. SEA) Jason Sanders, MIA (at LV) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at TEN) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. CHI) Nick Folk, NE (vs. NO) Dustin Hopkins, WAS (at BUF) Jake Elliott, PHI (at DAL) Mason Crosby, GB (at SF) Randy Bullock, TEN (at IND) Cairo Santos, CHI (at CLE) Josh Lambo, JAC (vs. ARI) Evan McPherson, CIN (at PIT) Aldrick Rosas, NO (at NE) Austin Seibert, DET (vs. BAL) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (at DEN) Joey Slye, HOU (vs. CAR)

