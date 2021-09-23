September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Week 3 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Publish date:

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

New England will hope to force Jameis Winston and the Saints into turnovers
Author:

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season! Your lineups should be rounding into shape and we've learned who the names to watch, the players who need to pick up the pace and the players who probably aren't panning out.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 3 Rankings (PPR)

SI Recommends

devin-mccourty-recovery-new-england-patriots

TEAM DEFENSES

  1. Broncos, DEN (vs. NYJ)
  2. Patriots, NE (vs. NO)
  3. Bills, BUF (vs. WAS)
  4. Cardinals, ARI (at JAC)
  5. Ravens, BAL (at DET)
  6. Steelers, PIT (vs. CIN)
  7. Panthers, CAR (at HOU)
  8. Browns, CLE (vs. CHI)
  9. Chiefs, KC (vs. LAC)
  10. Titans, TEN (vs. IND)
  11. Giants, NYG (vs ATL)
  12. Rams, LAR (vs. TB)
  13. Buccaneers, TB (at LAR)
  14. Football Team, WAS (at BUF)
  15. Saints, NO (at NE)
  16. 49ers, SF (vs. GB)
  17. Raiders, LV (vs. MIA)
  18. Cowboys, DAL (vs. PHI)
  19. Seahawks, SEA (at MIN)
  20. Falcons, ATL (at NYG)
  21. Packers, GB (at SF)
  22. Eagles, PHI (at DAL)
  23. Bears, CHI (at CLE)
  24. Dolphins, MIA (at LV)
  25. Vikings, MIN (vs. SEA)
  26. Bengals, CIN (at PIT)
  27. Jets, NYJ (at DEN)
  28. Jaguars, JAC (vs. ARI)
  29. Colts, IND (at TEN)
  30. Texans, HOU (vs. CAR)
  31. Lions , DET (vs. BAL)
  32. Chargers, LAC (at KC)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings could be in a shootout against the Seahawks

Nov 10, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a field goal attempt by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) to win the game 35-32 during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

The Chiefs should provide plenty of scoring opportunities to Harrison Butker

dont'a-hightower-patriots
Play
Fantasy

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

New England will hope to force Jameis Winston and the Saints into turnovers

Four members of the Connecticut Sun
WNBA

Our 2021 WNBA Playoff Predictions

Can the Sun ward off the Aces? Who will be this postseason’s most memeable player? And more.

dCOVbauer_HZ (1)
Play
MLB

How to Judge Trevor Bauer

BDSM experts say his actions went beyond the acceptable.

kirk-cousins-vikings-winless
Play
NFL

Which Teams Should Panic After Starting 0–2?

Seven teams are still looking for their first win. Some should be more worried than others.

jorge soler
MLB

X-Factors for the National League Playoff Race

How these players perform over the home stretch could determine which contending teams secure the final two National League playoff spots.

dwight howard masked singer
NBA

Dwight Howard Sings, Gets Eliminated on 'The Masked Singer'

In Wednesday night's season debut of the hit celebrity singing competition, the Lakers center showed off his pipes in an elaborate octopus costume.