Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses (DST)

New England will hope to force Jameis Winston and the Saints into turnovers

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season! Your lineups should be rounding into shape and we've learned who the names to watch, the players who need to pick up the pace and the players who probably aren't panning out.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 3 Rankings (PPR)

TEAM DEFENSES

Broncos, DEN (vs. NYJ) Patriots, NE (vs. NO) Bills, BUF (vs. WAS) Cardinals, ARI (at JAC) Ravens, BAL (at DET) Steelers, PIT (vs. CIN) Panthers, CAR (at HOU) Browns, CLE (vs. CHI) Chiefs, KC (vs. LAC) Titans, TEN (vs. IND) Giants, NYG (vs ATL) Rams, LAR (vs. TB) Buccaneers, TB (at LAR) Football Team, WAS (at BUF) Saints, NO (at NE) 49ers, SF (vs. GB) Raiders, LV (vs. MIA) Cowboys, DAL (vs. PHI) Seahawks, SEA (at MIN) Falcons, ATL (at NYG) Packers, GB (at SF) Eagles, PHI (at DAL) Bears, CHI (at CLE) Dolphins, MIA (at LV) Vikings, MIN (vs. SEA) Bengals, CIN (at PIT) Jets, NYJ (at DEN) Jaguars, JAC (vs. ARI) Colts, IND (at TEN) Texans, HOU (vs. CAR) Lions , DET (vs. BAL) Chargers, LAC (at KC)

