Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

The Giants are winless, but this matchup against Atlanta is a great scoring opportunity for Daniel Jones

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season! Your lineups should be rounding into shape and we've learned who the names to watch, the players who need to pick up the pace and the players who probably aren't panning out.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 3 Rankings (PPR)

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

QUARTERBACKS

Kyler Murray, ARI (at JAC) Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at DET) Russell Wilson, SEA (at MIN) Josh Allen, BUF (vs. WAS) Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. PHI) Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC) Jalen Hurts, PHI (at DAL) Tom Brady, TB (at LAR) Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. TB) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at SF) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. IND) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. ATL) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. SEA) Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. NYJ) Derek Carr, LV (vs. MIA) Justin Fields, CHI (at CLE) Sam Darnold, CAR (at HOU) Matt Ryan, ATL (at NYG) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. CHI) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. CIN) Joe Burrow, CIN (at PIT) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. ARI) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. GB) Jared Goff, DET (vs. BAL) Jacoby Brissett, MIA (vat LV) Mac Jones, NE (vs. NO) Jameis Winston, NO (at NE) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at BUF) Jacob Eason, IND (at TEN) Zach Wilson, NYJ (at DEN) Davis Mills, HOU (vs. CAR)

