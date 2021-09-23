Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season! Your lineups should be rounding into shape and we've learned who the names to watch, the players who need to pick up the pace and the players who probably aren't panning out.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 3 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Davante Adams, GB (at SF) Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. LAC) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at JAC) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. WAS) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. TB) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. PHI) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at MIN) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. SEA) Keenan Allen, LAC (at KC) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at MIN) Calvin Ridley, ATL (at NYG) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. IND) Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PHI) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. SEA) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. GB) Allen Robinson, CHI (at CLE) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at BUF) D.J. Moore, CAR (at HOU) Chris Godwin, TB (at LAR) Robert Woods, LAR (vs. TB) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. NYJ) Mike Williams, LAC (at KC) Marquise Brown, BAL (at DET) Mike Evans, TB (at LAR) Tee Higgins, CIN (at PIT) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. CAR) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones, TEN (vs. IND) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. ATL) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. CIN) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (vs. ARI) Devonta Smith, PHI (at DAL) Antonio Brown, TB (at LAR) JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (vs. CIN) Kenny Golladay, NYG (vs. ATL) Rondale Moore, ARI (at JAC) Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. CIN) Robby Anderson, CAR (at HOU) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at PIT) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at TEN) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. NYJ) D.J. Chark, JAC (vs. ARI) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at LV) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. WAS) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at CLE) Corey Davis, NYJ (at DEN) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. NO) Christian Kirk, ARI (at JAC) Sammy Watkins, BAL (at DET) Laviska Shenault, JAC (vs. ARI) DeVante Parker, MIA (at LV) Jalen Reagor, PHI (at DAL) Nelson Agholor, NE (vs. NO) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. GB) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. LAC) Henry Ruggs III, LV (vs. MIA) Will Fuller V, MIA (at LV) Zach Pascal, IND (at TEN) Darius Slayton, NYG (vs. ATL) Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (vs. WAS)

