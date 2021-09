Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Dalvin Cook and the Vikings could be in a shootout against the Seahawks

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season! Your lineups should be rounding into shape and we've learned who the names to watch, the players who need to pick up the pace and the players who probably aren't panning out.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 3 Rankings (PPR)

Chuck Cook / USA TODAY Sports

FLEX

Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at HOU) Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. SEA) Davante Adams, WR, GB (at SF) Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. LAC) Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at NE) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LAC) DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at JAC) Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. WAS) Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. IND) Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. TB) CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. PHI) Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at MIN) Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. SEA) Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. CHI) Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at SF) Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at KC) Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at KC) D.K. Metcalf, WR, SEA (at MIN) Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (at NYG) A.J. Brown, WR, TEN (vs. IND) Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. PHI) Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at TEN) Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. SEA) Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. GB) Chris Carson, RB, SEA (at MIN) Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. CIN) Darren Waller, TE, LV (vs. MIA) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at PIT) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. PHI) Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (at CLE) Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at BUF) Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at BUF) D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at HOU) D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. BAL) Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at LAR) Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. TB) Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. NYJ) Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at KC) T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. BAL) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at DAL) Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. ATL) Marquise Brown, WR, BAL (at DET) David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at CLE) Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI (at JAC) Ty'Son Williams, RB, BAL (at DET) Mike Evans, WR, TB (at LAR) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at PIT) Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. CAR) Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at PIT) Julio Jones, WR, TEN (vs. IND) Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG (vs. ATL) Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. CIN) Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. NO) Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (vs. GB) Myles Gaskin, RB, MIA (at LV) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. LAC) Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (vs. TB) Marvin Jones Jr., WR, JAC (vs. ARI) James Robinson, RB, JAC (vs. ARI) Devonta Smith, WR, PHI (at DAL) Antonio Brown, WR, TB (at LAR) Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. CHI) Mike Davis, RB, ATL (at NYG) George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. CIN) Kenny Golladay, WR, NYG (vs. ATL) Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (at JAC) Chase Claypool, WR, PIT (vs. CIN) Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. BAL) Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (vs. NYJ) Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at DET) Robby Anderson, WR, CAR (at HOU) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at PIT) Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at NYG) Kenyan Drake, RB, LV (vs. MIA) Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (at LAR) Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at TEN) Tim Patrick, WR, DEN (vs. NYJ) D.J. Chark, WR, JAC (vs. ARI) Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at LV) Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (vs. WAS) Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, CHI (at CLE) James White, RB, NE (vs. NO) Noah Fant, TE, DEN (vs. NYJ) Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at CLE) Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB (at LAR) Corey Davis, WR, NYJ (at DEN) Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. NYJ) Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. NO) Christian Kirk, WR, ARI (at JAC) Sammy Watkins, WR, BAL (at DET) Laviska Shenault, WR, JAC (vs. ARI) DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (at LV) Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (vs. BUF) Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. PHI) Nyheim Hines, RB, IND (at TEN) Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. WAS) Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI (at DAL) Nelson Agholor, WR, NE (vs. NO) Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at DAL)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters