Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season! The bye weeks have arrived and brings with it a new challenge to every fantasy football manager. Your depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 6 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 6 Rankings (PPR)

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. MIN) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BUF) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at BAL) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at NE) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. SEA) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. HOU) James Robinson, JAC (vs. MIA) Aaron Jones, GB (at CHI) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. CIN) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. KC) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. ARI) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at CAR) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at NYG) Leonard Fournette, TB (at PHI) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. ARI) Joe Mixon, CIN (at DET) Josh Jacobs, LV (at DEN) Zack Moss, BUF (at TEN) Darrel Williams, KC (at WAS) Damien Williams, CHI (vs. GB) Myles Gaskin, MIA (at JAC) Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. LAR) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at CLE) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. LV) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. LV) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. CIN) Alex Collins, SEA (at PIT) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. TB) Damien Harris, NE (vs. DAL) Latavius Murray, BAL (vs. LAC) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. HOU) Tony Pollard, DAL (at NE) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. KC) James Conner, ARI (at CLE) Sony Michel, LAR (at NYG) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. TB) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (vs. BUF) A.J. Dillon, GB (at CHI) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. GB) Devin Singletary, BUF (at TEN) Mark Ingram, HOU (at IND) Brandon Bolden, NE (vs. DAL) David Johnson, HOU (at IND) Jerick McKinnon, KC (at WAS) Ty'Son Williams, BAL (vs. LAC) Malcolm Brown, MIA (at JAC) Samaje Perine, CIN (at DET) Giovani Bernard, TB (at PHI) DeeJay Dallas, SEA (at PIT) Kenyan Drake, LV (at DEN) Travis Homer, SEA (at PIT) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. DAL) Ameer Abdullah, MIN (at CAR) Ronald Jones, TB (at PHI) Devonta Freeman, BAL (vs. LAC) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at JAC) Carlos Hyde, JAC (vs. MIA) Gary Brightwell, NYG (vs. LAR) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. MIN) Marlon Mack, IND (vs. HOU)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters