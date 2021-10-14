Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

October 14, 2021
Week 6 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Publish date:

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season! The bye weeks have arrived and brings with it a new challenge to every fantasy football manager. Your depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 6 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 6 Rankings (PPR)

Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox

TIGHT END RANKINGS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (at WAS)
  2. Darren Waller, LV (at DEN)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. LAC)
  4. Dawson Knox, BUF (at TEN)
  5. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at NE)
  6. Mike Gesicki, MIA (at JAC)
  7. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. CIN)
  8. Zach Ertz, PHI (vs. TB)
  9. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. LV)
  10. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. DAL)
  11. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at NYG)
  12. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. LAR)
  13. Jared Cook, LAC (at BAL)
  14. Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (vs. KC)
  15. Robert Tonyan, GB (at CHI)
  16. Tyler Conklin, MIN (at CAR)
  17. Jonnu Smith, NE (vs. DAL)
  18. Dan Arnold, JAC (vs. MIA)
  19. Mo-Alie Cox, IND (vs. HOU)
  20. Cameron Brate, TB (at PHI)
  21. David Njoku, CLE (vs. ARI)
  22. Anthony Firkser, TEN (vs. BUF)
  23. Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. ARI)
  24. C.J. Uzomah, CIN (at DET)
  25. Gerald Everett, SEA (at PIT)
  26. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. GB)
  27. Will Dissly, SEA (at PIT)
  28. Jack Doyle, IND (vs. HOU)
  29. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. SEA)
  30. Blake Jarwin, DAL (at NE)
  31. Donald Parham, LAC (at BAL)
  32. Ian Thomas, CAR (vs. MIN)

