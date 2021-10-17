Injury News, Betting Preview and Fantasy Advice for NFL Week 6

October 17, 2021
Injury News, Betting Preview and Fantasy Lineups for NFL Sunday

Get ready for another week of NFL football and Game 2 of the NLCS with Winners Club.
Good morning! Thanks for starting your day with Winners Club and welcome to another NFL Sunday. Things get going a little early again this week with the Jaguars and Dolphins kicking off in London. I’ve got you covered with everything you need to know for Week 6 of the NFL season and beyond in today’s newsletter.

Who’s in and Who’s Out

Injuries to fantasy stars piled up this week. Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley are out—Dalvin Cook is in. See which other star running backs and fantasy players are banged up, active or officially out for Sunday’s slate of games by catching up with the gameday injury report here.

christian-mccaffrey-panthers

Winners Club Live Stream: Ask Your Start/Sit Questions


Join Michael Fabiano and Jennifer Piacenti on their weekly live stream to get your lineup questions answered and hear their best bets for Sunday’s games. Click here to join. And head over to @SI_Fantasy starting at 11:30 a.m. ET to submit your start/sit questions, too. I’ll be doing the weekly Twitter takeover.

winners club live stream

Reading

Week 6 NFL Preview: Bill Enright and Robin Lundberg discuss this weekend’s slate of games and make picks.

Fantasy Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Khalil Herbert may have been third in line for the Bears running back job, but Fabiano still likes him as a start this week against the Packers. See which other players Fabiano is high and low on in his weekly column.

NLCS Action: The Dodgers and Braves continue their series tonight after Atlanta took Game 1 at home. Read Matt Ehalt’s betting breakdown.

SI Recommends

SI Staff NFL Picks: Our betting analysts each made five picks for this week. They’re especially high on the Cardinals and Packers. See which other teams they like and why.

NBA MVP Futures: The season begins Tuesday, so make sure you get your futures bets in for the league’s season-long awards. See who I think are the best value bets for MVP, ROTY and more ahead of opening night.

DFS Lineup Picks: Shawn Childs helps you construct the perfect daily fantasy lineup complete with quarterback stacks and value plays.

Player Prop Bets: Childs is 16-8 through four weeks placing prop bets on SI Sportsbook. See which lines he likes for today’s games.

College Football Week 7 Recap: Richard Johnson’s composite model liked Purdue against Iowa and LSU against Florida, two of the biggest upsets of the weekend. See where else it was right and wrong in another crazy week of college football.

si sportsbook

Play of the Day

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is finally finding his fantasy footing. Taylor is coming off his best performance of the season, a two-touchdown outing against the Ravens, and ran for 100 yards the week before. Indianapolis gets its lowly division rival, the Texans, at home. Last week against New England, Houston allowed 126 yards rushing even though starting running back Damien Harris went down with an injury. Taylor played 52% of snaps last week, his most since Week 1. He’s one of the pricier running back options this week but he should be well worth it. Fabiano has Taylor as his sixth-ranked running back this week. Get him in your lineup!

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor

Good luck with your matchups and bets today! I’ll be back in your inbox Tuesday morning with an NBA-focused newsletter ahead of the start of the season.

