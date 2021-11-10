Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Quarterbacks

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Matthew Stafford at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Stafford is coming off his worst game of the season, throwing two interceptions and scoring 13.1 points in a loss to the Titans. However, I'd look for him to rebound this week, as a positive game against the Niners is next on the schedule. Their defense has allowed six quarterbacks to score 19-plus fantasy points, including five with over 20 and two with over 25 points.

Start ‘Em

Aaron Rodgers vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I’m going to assume Rodgers will be activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to start against the Seahawks. If that's the case, I will start the veteran against the Seahawks. Their defense hasn’t been terrible against quarterbacks overall, but the three best performances from the position against them have all come on the road. This contest will be played at Lambeau Field.

Derek Carr vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Carr didn't play well last week, scoring a mere 10.3 fantasy points despite a positive matchup against the Giants. I'm going to stick with the veteran, however, as a game against the Chiefs looms. Their defense has been awful against quarterbacks, allowing five to score 19-plus points, including three who have gone over the 30-point mark—Start Carr in what could be a high scorer.

Carson Wentz vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Don’t look now, but Wentz is playing at a high level for fantasy managers. He’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in six straight games, during which time he’s averaged 20.1 fantasy points. I’d start him against the Jaguars, who held Josh Allen to 9.6 points last week but have also allowed 21-plus points to five other quarterbacks. Look for Wentz’s recent success to continue.

Matt Ryan at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Ryan is a conundrum wrapped in a mystery for fantasy fans. He’s been up and down in the stat sheets all season, but I do like him as a matchup-based streamer against the Cowboys. Their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and four players at the position have beaten them for 20-plus points. That includes Teddy Bridgewater just last week.

More Starts

Jalen Hurts at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kirk Cousins at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Matt Ryan at Cowboys ($6,000)

Carson Wentz vs. Jaguars ($5,900)

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Lions ($5,600)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Ryan Tannehill vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill has been up and down in the stat sheets all year, and he failed to break the 15-point mark in his first game without Derrick Henry. He’s also scored fewer than 19 fantasy points in four of his last six games. I’d keep him on the sidelines this week, as the veteran faces a Saints team that has held all but three opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 19 fantasy points.

Sit ‘Em

Baker Mayfield at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mayfield looked good in last week’s win over the Bengals, but he still scored a mere 16.7 fantasy points. He’s now failed to put up more than 17.5 points in all but one game, and a matchup in New England is not a favorable one. Their defense has allowed quarterbacks to score the second-fewest fantasy points per game, and only two have scored more than 16.2 points against them.

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Teddy Two Gloves was a star last week, scoring 21.9 fantasy points in a surprise win over the Cowboys. However, I wouldn't chase the points as he had failed to score more than 18.6 points in each of his previous six games. Aside from the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott, no quarterback has hit the 20-point mark against Philadelphia in 2021.

Taylor Heinicke vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Heinicke will be tough to trust this weekend, as he’ll face a Buccaneers defense that’s fresh off a bye and has been tough on quarterbacks lately. Only one enemy field general has scored more than 16.9 points against them since Week 4. During that time, quarterbacks have been held to a combined seven touchdown passes. Don’t expect much from Heinicke this week.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Garoppolo has scored 19+ fantasy points in two straight games, but his chances of a third such performance are not good against the Rams. Their defense has allowed quarterbacks to score the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game, and that's been accomplished without Von Miller. So unless you’re in a multi-quarterback league, I’d keep Garoppolo on the sidelines.

More Sits

Sam Darnold at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Trevor Lawrence at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jared Goff at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Ryan Tannehill vs. Saints ($6,200)

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Eagles ($5,500)

Taylor Heinicke vs. Buccaneers ($5,400)

