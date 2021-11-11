Week 10 Rankings: Kickers

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 10 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

KICKER RANKINGS

Tyler Bass, BUF (at NYJ) Justin Tucker, BAL (at MIA) Matt Gay, LAR (at SF) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. DET) Ryan Succop, TB (at WAS) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. CAR) Greg Joseph, MIN (at LAC) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. KC) Harrison Butker, KC (at LV) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at DAL) Nick Folk, NE (vs. CLE) Michael Badgley, IND (vs. JAC) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. MIN) Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. NO) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. PHI) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. SEA) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (at NE) Robbie Gould, SF (vs. LAR) Joey Slye, WAS (at TB) Jake Elliott, PHI (at DEN) Brian Johnson, NO (at TEN) Jason Myers, SEA (at GB) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. BAL) Austin Seibert, DET (at PIT) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (at ARI) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. BUF) Matthew Wright, JAC (at IND)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters