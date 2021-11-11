Week 10 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Week 10 Start 'Em, Start 'Em
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson returns to the huddle for a tough matchup against the Packers.
Welcome to Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 10 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

  1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at MIA)
  2. Josh Allen, BUF (at NYJ)
  3. Tom Brady, TB (at WAS)
  4. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. MIN)
  5. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. ATL)
  6. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at SF)
  7. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. SEA)
  8. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at LV)
  9. Russell Wilson, SEA (at GB)
  10. Carson Wentz, IND (vs. JAC)
  11. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at DEN)
  12. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at LAC)
  13. Derek Carr, LV (vs. KC)
  14. Matt Ryan, ATL (at DAL)
  15. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. NO)
  16. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. DET)
  17. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. TB)
  18. Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. PHI)
  19. Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (vs. LAR)
  20. Baker Mayfield, CLE (at NE)
  21. Mac Jones, NE (vs. CLE)
  22. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (at IND)
  23. Colt McCoy, ARI (vs. CAR)
  24. Jared Goff, DET (at PIT)
  25. Jacoby Brissett, MIA (vs. BAL)
  26. Trevor Siemian, NO (at TEN)
  27. Mike White, NYJ (vs. BUF)
  28. P.J. Walker, CAR (at ARI)

