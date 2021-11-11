Week 10 Rankings: Running Backs

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. JAC) Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at ARI) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at LAC) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. DET) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. MIN) Alvin Kamara, NO (at TEN) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. SEA) D'Andre Swift, DET (at PIT) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. ATL) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at DAL) James Conner, ARI (vs. CAR) Leonard Fournette, TB (at WAS) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at SF) James Robinson, JAC (at IND) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. KC) D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (at NE) Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ) Darrel Williams, KC (at LV) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. PHI) Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. LAR) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. TB) Damien Harris, NE (vs. CLE) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. BUF) Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. BAL) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. PHI) Devonta Freeman, BAL (at MIA) Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. KC) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (vs. NO) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. TB) Jordan Howard, PHI (at DEN) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. SEA) Alex Collins, SEA (at GB) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. JAC) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. ATL) Mark Ingram, NO (at TEN) Mike Davis, ATL (at DAL) Brandon Bolden, NE (vs. CLE) Jamaal Williams, DET (at PIT) Adrian Peterson, TEN (vs. NO) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. CLE) Le'Veon Bell, BAL (at MIA) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. BUF) Matt Breida, BUF (at NYJ) Giovani Bernard, TB (at WAS) Boston Scott, PHI (at DEN) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at DEN) Rashaad Penny, SEA (at GB) D'Onta Foreman, TEN (vs. NO) Eno Benjamin, ARI (vs. CAR) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (vs. BAL) Sony Michel, LAR (at SF) Carlos Hyde, JAC (at IND) Derrick Gore, KC (at LV) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ARI) JaMychal Hasty, SF (vs. LAR) Ronald Jones, TB (at WAS) Brian Hill, CLE (at NE) Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. MIN) Travis Homer, SEA (vs. GB) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at LAC)

