Week 10 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 10 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 10 Rankings (PPR)

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at SF) Davante Adams, GB (vs. SEA) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ) Tyreek Hill, KC (at LV) Chris Godwin, TB (at WAS) A.J. Brown, TEN (vs. NO) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at LAC) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. JAC) Marquise Brown, BAL (at MIA) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. DET) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. MIA) Mike Evans, TB (at WAS) DK Metcalf, SEA (at GB) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. TB) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. ATL) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. LAR) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. MIN) Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. ATL) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at GB) Adam Thielen, MIN (at LAC) Robert Woods, LAR (at SF) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. CAR) D.J. Moore, CAR (at ARI) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. BAL) Cole Beasley, BUF (vs. NYJ) Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. KC) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. PHI) DeVonta Smith, PHI (at DEN) Jarvis Landry, CLE (at NE) Christian Kirk, ARI (vs. CAR) Emmanuel Sanders, BUF (at NYJ) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. PHI) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (at IND) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. LAR) Julio Jones, TEN (vs. NO) Rashod Bateman, BAL (at MIA) Van Jefferson, LAR (at SF) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. CLE) Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. BUF) Tim Patrick, DEN (vs. PHI) Zach Pascal, IND (vs. JAC) A.J. Green, ARI (vs. LAR) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at NE) Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. ATL) Marquez Callaway, NO (at NO) Russell Gage, ATL (at DAL) Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. BUF) James Washington, PIT (vs. DET) Kalif Raymond, DET (at PIT) Jamal Agnew, WR (at IND) Mecole Hardman, KC (at LV) Deonte Harris, NO (at TEN) Laviska Shenault Jr., JAC (at IND) Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. CAR) Quez Watkins, PHI (at DEN) Jamison Crowder, NYJ (vs. BUF) Kendrick Bourne, NE (vs. CLE) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. SEA) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at PIT) Bryan Edwards, LV (vs. KC)

