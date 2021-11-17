Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Broncos, Rams

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Marquise Brown at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Brown’s last stat line was a forgettable one, as he scored just 9.7 fantasy points in a surprising loss to the Dolphins. He’s now been held under 10 points in two of his last four games, but I like him to rebound in Chicago. The Bears have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts, and three have scored 23-plus fantasy points against them in their last three games.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Brandin Cooks at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Cooks, one of the most targeted wide receivers in the league, should be considered a solid No. 2 fantasy option against the Titans. No team in the league has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers, as their defense has surrendered 14 touchdown catches to the position. Tennessee has also allowed the second-most points to receivers out wide, so Cooks should produce.

Hunter Renfrow vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Renfrow has been hot in recent weeks, scoring a combined 35.5 fantasy points in his last two games. I’d keep him in your lineups this week too, as the Raiders face a Bengals defense that’s allowed six wideouts to score 11 or more fantasy points in their last five games. That includes a 16.4-point performance from fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder back in Week 8.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Waddle’s 10.1-point performance last week left something to be desired, and I’m expecting him to rebound when Miami faces the Jets. Their “defense” has allowed an average of 43.8 points and 472.5 yards of offense in their last four games, so Waddle is in a good position to find success. New York has also surrendered the fourth-most points per game to slot receivers since Week 7.

D.J. Moore vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy fans have been left wanting Moore from D.J., who has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in each of his last three games. The good news is that the Panthers will turn to Cam Newton this week, and a matchup against the Football Team is a positive one. Their defense has given up the second-most fantasy points a game to wideouts, so Moore is worth starting this week.

More Starts

Tee Higgins at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Corey Davis vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Christian Kirk at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Tee Higgins at Raiders ($5,400)

Jarvis Landry vs. Lions ($5,100)

Corey Davis vs. Dolphins ($5,000)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Mike Williams vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams averaged a stout 23.2 fantasy points in his first five games. Since then, he’s averaged 5.9 points. Not good. He's no longer a player who is considered a must-start, and a matchup against the Steelers makes him a risk-reward option. Their defense has allowed no touchdown and the fewest fantasy points per game to receivers lined out wide since Week 7.

Sit ‘Em

DeVonta Smith at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Smith has been on fire over the last two weeks, scoring a combined three touchdowns and 46.2 fantasy points. So while he will be active in most leagues, keep in mind that this week’s matchup against the Saints, and more notably CB Marshon Lattimore, is a difficult one. Just ask A.J. Brown, who was held to one catch last week. Start Smith but temper your fantasy expectations.

Kenny Golladay at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Golladay is as healthy as he's been all season coming off a bye and a matchup against the Buccaneers is good on paper. Or is it? While their defense struggled against wideouts earlier in the season, the position has been far less effective against them over the last four weeks. The Giants could be at full strength at wideout too, so his targets could be limited.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Allen Robinson vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson is coming off his best game of the season, posting four catches for 68 yards and 10.8 fantasy points. While that's a positive, it still says a lot about his struggles in the stat sheets. Robinson has also taken a backseat to Darnell Mooney, who has become the top target for Justin Fields. Unless you’re in dire need, I will keep Robinson on the sidelines against the Ravens.

Tyler Boyd at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Boyd has not benefited much from the Bengals' improved pass attack, scoring fewer than seven fantasy points in four of his last five games. That trend is likely to continue this week too, as a matchup against the Raiders looms. Their defense has been tough on slot receivers, allowing just one touchdown and the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game on such routes this season.

More Sits

Cole Beasley vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Marquez Callaway at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

DeVonta Smith vs. Saints ($6,400)

Michael Pittman Jr. at Bills ($6,100)

Marvin Jones Jr. vs. 49ers ($5,200)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!