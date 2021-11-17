Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Broncos, Rams

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Aaron Rodgers at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Rodgers has been bad over his last two games, averaging 13.1 fantasy points in that time. However, this week's matchup against the Vikings could be good for what ails him, as their defense has allowed the eighth-most points per game to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. Rodgers has also thrown for 23 touchdowns with just two interceptions in his last 11 games in Minnesota.

Start ‘Em

Joe Burrow at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Burrow has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, scoring 20-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games. In that time, he’s thrown for 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’s a solid option in what could be a shootout against the Raiders, who have allowed three quarterbacks to score 20-plus points against them in Las Vegas, including backup QB Jacoby Brissett.

Tua Tagovailoa at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tagovailoa is in an absolute smash spot this week against the Jets. Their “defense” has allowed an average of 43.8 points and 472.5 yards of offense in their last four games. (No, that is not a misprint). The Men in Green have also allowed a quarterback to score 20-plus fantasy points in each of its last five games, making Tagovailoa the perfect streamer of DFS option for managers.

Cam Newton vs. Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox): He's back! Newton didn't start last week, but he still scored two touchdowns in a huge win over the Cardinals. However, the former fantasy star will start this week, and he'll do it against the Football Team and his old coach, Ron Rivera. The Football Team, which lost superstar Chase Young last week, has allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than any defense in the NFL.

Ryan Tannehill vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Tannehill’s numbers haven’t been all that great this season, ranking 16th in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks. Still, he’s in a good spot this week when the Titans host the Texans. Their defense has surrendered the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, including 20 total touchdowns. If you’re in need at quarterback or in a multi-QB league, start Tannehill.

More Starts

Tom Brady vs. Giants (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Derek Carr vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Justin Fields vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Derek Carr vs. Bengals ($5,900)

Tua Tagovailoa at Jets ($5,500)

Cam Newton vs. Football Team ($5,100)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Carson Wentz at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wentz had been on fire before his 7.1-point stinker in last week’s win over the Jaguars, but an upcoming contest in Buffalo makes him a fade for me. Their defense has allowed just three touchdowns and an average of 11.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks at Orchard Park, which ranks as the lowest totals in each of those categories among home teams. Keep Wentz sidelined.

Sit ‘Em

Matt Ryan vs. Patriots (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Just when you think you can trust Ryan, he puts up a 0.68-point disaster against the Cowboys. He’s now scored fewer than seven fantasy points in two of his last three games, and a matchup against the Patriots on Thursday night is anything but favorable. Their defense has allowed just five touchdown passes and the second-fewest fantasy points to home quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson put up an absolute stink bomb in his return to the gridiron, scoring 5.6 points in a loss to the Packers. He’ll be a risk-reward QB1 this week, as the Cardinals have allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to quarterbacks. What’s more, Wilson has averaged a mere 16.5 fantasy points in his nine career home games against Arizona, including 14.8 points in his last four.

Kirk Cousins vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cousins hasn’t been all that spectacular in recent weeks, averaging 17.4 fantasy points in his last six games. Next up is a date with the Packers, who have held Kyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson to a combined 25.1 fantasy points over their last three games. That’s insane. If that sort of trend continues, Cousins could be in for a difficult weekend in this NFC North clash.

Daniel Jones at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): The Buccaneers defense had been a positive matchup for quarterbacks earlier in the season, but that trend has changed. In fact, the position has averaged 12.6 fantasy points per game over the last four weeks when facing this unit. Jones and the Giants are healthier than they’ve been in a while after the bye, but the Bucs will be ridiculously salty after back-to-back losses.

More Sits

Taylor Heinicke at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Trevor Lawrence vs. 49ers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jared Goff at Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Russell Wilson vs. Cardinals ($6,500)

Kirk Cousins vs. Packers ($6,100)

Carson Wentz at Bills ($5,500)

