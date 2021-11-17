Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Broncos, Rams

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

A.J. Dillon at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Dillon will see a sizable role for the Packers moving forward, as Aaron Jones will miss time with an injured knee. That makes the Boston College alum a virtual must start when the Packers face the Vikings. Their defense has allowed six different running backs to score 14-plus fantasy points so far this season, including two who have gone over 20 points. Dillon will be a top-12 option.

Start ‘Em

Josh Jacobs vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Jacobs put up a stinker last week, as the Raiders fell into a negative game script that took the run game out of the plans. I’d keep the faith against the Bengals, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs over the last four weeks. Overall, their defense has given up 17-plus points to eight runners, including three who have gone over 28 points.

Myles Gaskin at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gaskin’s trend of alternating good and bad stat lines continued last week, as he had a 5.5-point stinker against the Ravens. He should rebound this week, however, as the Dolphins face a Jets defense that’s given up an average of more than 47 fantasy points per game to running backs in the last four weeks. That’s absurd, but true. Gaskin should be a solid No. 2 fantasy runner.

Michael Carter vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Carter continues to be a PPR star in fantasy land, catching a combined 22 passes in his last four games. He’ll remain in the RB2 conversation this week, as the rookie faces a Dolphins defense that’s allowed 52 catches and 10 total touchdowns to enemy running backs. Miami has also allowed seven different runners to score at least 14 fantasy points in a game this season.

Elijah Mitchell at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mitchell’s numbers haven’t been terrific in the last two weeks, but he’s seeing a ton of volume as the Niners’ top runner. I like him as a No. 2 back this weekend, as the Niners travel east to face the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed seven running backs to score 12-plus points, including three that have scored 18-plus. In a run-based offense, Mitchell is a solid option for fantasy fans.

More Starts

Rhamondre Stevenson at Falcons (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

James Conner at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

David Montgomery vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

Myles Gaskin at Jets ($5,700)

Mark Ingram at Eagles ($5,400)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Devin Singletary vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary has scored a combined 24.8 fantasy points in his last two games, but he’s a risky flex option this weekend. The Bills used a three-back rotation against the Jets, using Singletary, Zack Moss and Matt Breida. That’s a problem if it continues. The Bills also have a bad matchup against the Colts, who allow the second-fewest fantasy points a game to opposing running backs.

Sit ‘Em

Devontae Booker at Buccaneers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Booker has been a real asset for fantasy managers, scoring 14-plus points in four of his last five games. However, the Giants are expected to have Saquon Barkley back when the team faces the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. That would severely limit the starting value of Booker in fantasy leagues against one of the NFL’s more ferocious run defenses.

Jordan Howard vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Howard has been a viable option over the last few weeks, scoring 39.1 fantasy points in his last three games. He has been in a backfield committee with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, though, and the Eagles could have Miles Sanders back sooner than later. Howard also has a tough matchup against the Saints, who have allowed the third-fewest points per game to runners.

Devonta Freeman at Bears (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Freeman has actually been a pretty nice flex option in recent weeks, scoring 11-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. The Ravens could be getting closer to having Latavius Murray back in the mix, however, and a matchup in Chicago is a bad one. Their defense has allowed just six touchdowns on the ground and the 10th-fewest points per game to running backs.

Adrian Peterson vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans have “replaced” Derrick Henry with a backfield committee including Peterson, Jeremy McNichols and D’Onta Foreman. That makes it tough to trust any of them, even when a matchup against the Texans is next on the slate. Houston’s defense has been beaten down by backs in recent weeks, but Peterson is still no more than a touchdown-dependent flex starter.

More Sits

Mike Davis vs. Patriots (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Alex Collins vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

David Johnson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Antonio Gibson at Panthers ($5,900)

Devonta Freeman at Bears ($5,100)

