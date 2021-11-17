Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Broncos, Rams

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Chase McLaughlin vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaughlin hasn’t been consistent in the stat sheets, but a matchup against the Lions makes him a nice option. No defense has given up more fantasy points to kickers, and the position has scored 10 or more points six times in 2021. That includes five kickers who have posted 12-plus points.

Start ‘Em

Jason Sanders at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Sanders is coming off a 10-point effort in a win over the Ravens, and I like him to produce a similar stat line against the Jets. Their defense has allowed the second-most points per game to kickers, as all but two have scored at least nine fantasy points against them. Sanders makes for a great streamer.

Robbie Gould at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gould scored a solid nine fantasy points in a win over the Rams, and I think he’ll produce another nice line when the Niners face the Jaguars. Their defense is tied for the fifth-most field-goal attempts allowed, and the position has averaged more than eight fantasy points a game against them.

More Starts

Nick Folk at Falcons (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Daniel Carlson vs. Bengals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sleepers

Dustin Hopkins vs. Steelers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Chris Boswell at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Greg Joseph at Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Joseph has been a solid kicker in fantasy leagues, but he could put up a stinker this week based on a tough matchup against the Packers. Their defense has been brutal on opposing kickers, allowing just nine field-goal conversions and the fewest fantasy points per game to the position this season.

Sit ‘Em

Evan McPherson at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): McPherson has struggled to put up good totals in recent weeks, scoring a combined 11 fantasy points in his last two games before the bye. Next on the schedule is a date with the Raiders, who have allowed just 15 field-goal attempts (13 conversions) to opposing kickers this season.

Jason Myers vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Myers has been a real dud for fans, scoring fewer than eight fantasy points this season in all but one game. That includes a goose egg in last week's loss to the Packers. Next up is a date with the Cardinals, who have allowed an average of just 5.9 fantasy points to opposing kickers this season.

More Sits

Joey Slye at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Michael Badgley at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Busts

Younghoe Koo vs. Patriots (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Mason Crosby at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

