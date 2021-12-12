Skip to main content
With Fantasy Playoffs Set to Start, What Are Your Top Takeaways From 2021?

Tell us what you think and best answers will be featured in the Winners Club newsletter.
Author:

For most fantasy football leagues, Week 14 marked the end of the regular season. If you’ve made it to the playoffs, congratulations. If you fell short, well, sorry for your loss and best of luck playing DFS the next few weeks.

The 2021 fantasy season has been a wild ride. Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp emerged as fantasy superstars. Cordarrelle Patterson came out of nowhere in his ninth NFL season to become fantasy relevant. And perhaps the most reliable fantasy stud of the last three years, Patrick Mahomes, has been hit or miss.

But if you’ve got Mahomes on your roster and you made the playoffs, you’re not benching the guy, right? His next three games: at Chargers, home vs. Steelers, at Bengals. Mahomes is still a top 10 fantasy QB, even though he’s closer to QB10 than QB1.

As far as playoff strength of schedule goes, the most dangerous fantasy quarterback might be Matthew Stafford. The Rams QB faces three straight bottom-10 pass defenses – starting in Week 15 vs. Seattle, against whom Stafford had 365 yards and a TD in Week 5.

Bills QB Josh Allen, on the other hand, has his work cut out for him. This season’s top-scoring fantasy QB faces Carolina (ranked first in pass defense) in Week 15, followed by a rematch against the stingy Patriots defense in Week 16.

Top 2021 takeaways

Regardless of matchups, and whether or not you made the playoffs, now is a good time to reflect on the 2021 fantasy football season. What are your top takeaways?

Winners Club, SI Fantasy and Betting’s free newsletter, will be reaching out the next few days on @SI_Fantasy to get your thoughts on the 2021 fantasy season. Some of the top replies will be featured in a special edition of Winners Club later this week. Some of the questions we'll pose:

  • Who is the 2021 fantasy MVP?
  • Who was your best waiver pickup?
  • Which player killed your team?

Keep an eye out for those tweets, but you can also submit your comments here.

And if you haven't already done so, subscribe to Winners Club newsletter so you can see if your comments make the cut.

