The Cubs finished with a losing record last year for the first time since 2014. Over this span, Chicago made five postseason appearances, highlighted by their World Series title in 2016. Their other two championships came in 1907 and 1908. The Cubs lost eight times in the World Series, all coming before 1946.

Chicago slipped to 27th in ERA (4.87). Their bullpen picked up 30 wins, 31 losses and 40 saves with a 4.39 ERA (21st). They scored 705 runs (21st), hit 210 home runs (11th) and stole 86 bases (10th).

The top players lost to free agency were SP Zach Davies, RB Rex Brothers (MIL) and C Robinson Chirinos. In addition, the Cubs signed SP Marcus Stroman, OF Clint Frazier and C Yan Gomes. Chicago acquired OF Harold Ramirez in a minor deal with Cleveland. Finally, they took a flier on SP Wade Miley, who the Reds waived in November.

Their starting rotation has more risk than upside, pointing to another season with many losses. The Cubs need a couple of their top pitching prospects to develop to become more competitive for game to game over the long baseball season.

Chicago has a couple of young arms in their bullpen with a chance to compete for the closing role. Overall, I don’t see the correct structure for the Cubs to have a top bullpen.

Offensively, Chicago lacks star power and any emerging bats. As a result, a postseason berth looks to be multiple years away for the Cubs.

Starting Lineup

2B Nick Madrigal

In 2019 between High A and AAA, he hit .311 with four home runs, 71 RBI and 35 stolen bases over 473 at-bats. Considering the length of his hits, Madrigal played well with runners on base. Over 628 at-bats in the minors, he struck out only 21 times (2.9% – 5.2% in college). His walk rate (7.2) in the minors ranked below the league average.

When I read Madrigal’s scouting report, my first thought was that he might be the next Jose Altuve. Unfortunately, his swing looks miles away from 20 home runs based on his average hit rate (1.289) in the minors and at college (1.389).

Over his first two seasons with the White Sox, he hit .317 over 303 at-bats with 38 runs, two home runs, 32 RBI and three steals. Madrigal struck out 7.4% of the time with a minimal walk rate (4.6). His average hit rate (1.281) remains in a light power hitting area.

His lack of playing time in the majors came from two injuries (left shoulder and hamstring), with both requiring surgeries.

Madrigal has a ground ball swing path (58.3%) while ranking near the bottom of the league in launch angle (1.7 – 359th), barrel rate (1.1 – 355th) and hard-hit rate (23.4 – 354th).

Fantasy Outlook

The Cubs need to rebuild their offense, possibly leading to Madrigal hitting at the top of the lineup. He doesn’t take enough walks, but his ability to hit for average helps his cause. Fantasy managers have yet to see him run in the majors, but he owns enough speed to grab 25-plus bags with 500 at-bats. His ADP (296) in the early draft season in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship makes him a worthy flier for an offense built with plenty of power while needing help in batting average and stolen bases. At best, Madrigal will hit five home runs with weakness in RBIs.

OF Rafael Ortega

Ortega struggled to find an opportunity in the majors after spending 13 years in the minors. Over seven seasons at AAA, he hit .294 with 332 runs, 39 home runs, 224 RBI and 86 stolen bases over 1,974 at-bats. His approach graded well (strikeout rate – 13.6 and walk rate – 10.3).

After the Cubs cleaned house at the trade deadline in 2021, Ortega earned almost an everyday starting job at the top of their lineup. He maintained a better-than-league-average approach (strikeout rate – 21.2 and walk rate – 9.1), but his contact batting average (.381) was well above his time at AAA (.348), suggesting his batting average (.291) isn’t repeatable.

Chicago had him on the bench against left-handed pitching (.128 with no home runs and no RBI over 47 at-bats). His best play came in August (.300 with 16 runs, five home runs, 16 RBI and four stolen bases over 90 at-bats).

His bump in power came from a high launch angle (18.3), but Ortega ranked poorly in hard-hit rate (34.6 – 266th) and barrel rate (5.7 – 257th).

Fantasy Outlook

Ortega’s success priced him as the 191st batter drafted in the NFBC in early February with an ADP of 317. His foundation skill set supports success in the majors, but he is on a path for a platoon role. With 450 at-bats, Ortega has a chance to produce 15 home runs and 15 steals. I expect him to be a challenging manage in 12-team formats.

1B Frank Schwindel

Schwindel is a second player on their roster with a slow path to the majors who performed at a high-level last year after earning a starting job with the Cubs. He hit .297 over 1,311 at-bats at AAA with 189 runs, 68 home runs and 257 RBI. His walk rate (4.8) ranks below the league average while posting a low strikeout rate (15.4).

His bat had almost identical success in August (.344/16/6/18 over 96 at-bats) and September (.344/26/7/22/2 over 125 at-bats). Schwindel also hit well against righties (.328 with eight home runs and 32 RBI over 171 at-bats) and lefties (.324 with six home runs and 11 RBI over 71 at-bats).

Despite his success, his hard-hit rate (39.8 – 188th), barrel rate (8.0 – 178th) and launch angle (12.6 – 200th) ranked below average.

Fantasy Outlook

A high batting average tends to inflate or deflate a player’s ADP (227) the following season in the NFBC. Schwindel has a rising average hit rate (1.940 at AAA in 2021 and 1.810 in the majors), but his Statcast data points to some regression in his power in 2022. I expect Chicago to have him in the starting lineup, leading to a .280/80/20/80 type season.

C Willson Contreras

The addition of the DH to the National League in 2020 led to Contreras playing in 57 of 60 games (18 at DH). He was on pace for 510 at-bats with 100 runs, 19 home runs and 70 RBI. However, his run rate (56) came in extremely high because he was hit 14 times over 189 at-bats in addition to his 46 hits and 20 walks.

Last year, Contreras missed some time in August with a right knee injury. His bat performed well vs. left-handed pitching (.285 with eight home runs and 23 RBI over 116 at-bats) while regressing against righties (.219 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI over 297 at-bats).

He had a productive month in April in runs (16), home runs (7) and RBI (16) over 84 at-bats despite batting .238. Over the next four months, Contreras barely had a pulse (.222/32/10/24 over 261 at-bats). In September, he finished the year with a bump in success (.294 with 13 runs, four home runs and 17 RBI over 68 at-bats).

His strikeout rate (28.6) was a career-high while trending in the wrong direction over the previous three seasons. Contreras brings a favorable walk rate (10.8 – 9.9 in his career).

He continues to have a ground ball swing path (50.2 – 51.5 in his career). Contreras posted a HR/FB rate of more than 22% in four of his six years with the Cubs. His hard-hit rate (48.4) ranked 44th, but he had a poor launch angle (9.6 – 277th).

Fantasy Outlook

Contreras needs a rebound in his strike zone control to push his batting average closer to a neutral area. However, he hits the ball hard enough where a move over 30 home runs would only take more loft in his swing. His ADP (113) ranks him as the sixth catcher in the early draft season in the NFBC. Last year, Contreras finished 146th in SIscore (-2.84). A possible push to 500 at-bats will help his counting categories and he does add a few steals. Next Step: .260/70/25/70/5.

OF Ian Happ

The Cubs gave Happ the most at-bats (465) of his career, leading to career-highs in hits (105), home runs (25) and RBI (66). He finished 110th in SIscore (-1.73). Despite the appearance of growth and success, he struggled over his first four months (.180 with 28 runs, 10 home runs and 26 RBI over 267 at-bats). However, his bat helped fantasy teams down the stretch with a huge run over 198 at-bats (.288 with 35 runs, 15 home runs, 40 RBI and eight steals).

His strikeout rate (29.2) inched higher over the past two seasons while continuing to offer a top-of-the-order walk rate (11.6). The Cubs gave Happ 108 at-bats vs. lefties, but he only hit .213 with three home runs and 12 RBI.

Happ had a low fly-ball rate (33.3) over the past two years, but he has strength in his HR/FB rate (24.3) and average hit rate (1.924). However, his launch angle (9.9 – 263rd) ranks poorly, with no edge in his hard-hit rate (41.3 – 156th).

Fantasy Outlook

Chicago lacks talent on their major-league roster, giving Happ an excellent chance at receiving over 550 at-bats. He may bat leadoff or even bat cleanup. His swing should produce over 30 home runs with complementary steals. Without a lower strikeout rate, Happ will be a drag in batting average. His ADP (191) in the early draft season in the NFBC is below last year’s results, meaning he should outperform his draft slot. Any investment in Happ comes with a correct foundation of batting average to support his skill set.

3B Patrick Wisdom

Six batters into the possible Cubs’ starting lineup, there are three players with better credentials at AAA than the majors. Wisdom spent five seasons at AAA, leading to a .250 batting average with 237 runs, 85 home runs, 265 RBI and 27 steals over 1,510 at-bats. In essence, he was an 80/28/85/9 player if given 550 at-bats in a year. His strikeout rate (27.8) held him back while offering a favorable walk rate (9.7).

Wisdom delivered an impressive average hit rate (2.244) with the Cubs and his contact batting average (.422) rated higher than his time at AAA (.364). Over the past three years, he developed a fly-ball swing (48.0 in the majors) with an impressive HR/FB rate (29.1). Wisdom finished 26th in hard-hit rate (51.9), 41st in launch angle (19.1) and 22nd in barrel rate (16.2).

Fantasy Outlook

When reviewing his previous resume, the fantasy snob that I am will have an easy time dismissing his surge in 2021. Wisdom offers low average power while chipping in with some steals. Unfortunately, I see more regression in his batting average, which may lead to him losing playing time. His ADP (322) in the NFBC points to more non-believers than supporters. Wisdom has a streaky bat, but his power looks for real. His success falls on his ability to put the ball in play and Chicago not adding a better option to their roster via free agency. If the shoe fits, tap dance with him until he loses starting at-bats.

OF Clint Frazier

Making contact is the biggest obstacle for Frazier earning starting at-bats in the majors. Over 807 plate appearances with the Yankees, his strikeout rate is 29.1% has been a liability.

He hit .262 in his four seasons at AAA with 33 home runs, 96 RBI and 14 steals over 832 at-bats. His walk rate came in at 9.0 over this stretch, with a better strikeout rate (22.8).

Last year New York gave him 183 at-bats to prove his worth. Frazier hit only .186 with 20 runs, five home runs and 15 RBI. He suffered a minor neck issue in late May, followed by a health issue after getting hit by a pitch on the last day of June. Frazier battled dizziness and vertigo-type symptoms for the remainder of the season.

His average hit rate (1.706) gives him 30 home run upside, while his batting average may not be dead in the water if his contact batting average falls in line with his AAA resume (.352).

Fantasy Outlook

Frazier should get a long leash for the Cubs. His ADP (422) in the NFBC paints him as a bench player in deep formats. However, I expect him to move up in drafts once fantasy managers feel confident that he is passed his health issues from last year.

OF Jason Heyward

Over six seasons with the Cubs, Heyward hit .247 with 320 runs, 61 home runs, 279 RBI and 31 stolen bases over 2,385 at-bats. For his services, Chicago forked over $120 million.

Last year he missed time on three different occasions with hamstring, finger and concussion issues.

Heyward played better over 660 at-bats from 2019-20, where he hit .255 with 98 runs, 27 home runs, 84 RBI and 10 stolen bases. His average hit rate (1.623) showed more strength over the past three years. Heyward tends to have an above-average approach (strikeout rate – 17.5 and walk rate – 10.4).

Fantasy Outlook

There is no lust left anywhere for Heyward, but volume of at-bats could help his counting stats. Unfortunately, his ADP (707) in the NFBC has him buried so far into the free-agent pool that his bat may not hit him onto anyone's radar. Only an injury cover if the Cubs moved him up in the batting order.

2B Nico Hoerner

The Cubs drafted Hoerner with the 24th draft pick in the 2018 June Amateur Draft. Over his short at-bats (364) in the minors over three seasons, Hoerner hit .294 with 52 runs, five home runs, 30 RBI and 14 steals. He was challenging to strike out (10.4%) while offering an almost neutral walk rate (7.7).

Hoerner hit .272 over 335 at-bats with 45 runs, three home runs, 46 RBI and eight stolen bases with Chicago in three seasons of action. He extended his homerless streak to 411 at-bats. His swing path creates a high number of ground balls (51.6%).

Fantasy Outlook

A good season at any level would be a .300 batting average with a chance at 80-plus runs, 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 15 steals. Unfortunately, Hoerner is only a bench option for now with a waiver wire ADP (417).

C Yan Gomes

Over the last three years, Gomes has hit .245 with 99 runs, 30 home runs, 108 RBI over 772 at-bats. His strikeout rate (21.6) and walk rate (7.4) moved closer to the league average. He played better against lefties (.314 with seven home runs and 22 RBI over 121 at-bats) in 2021.

Fantasy Outlook

Gomes moves to a backup catching role for the Cubs. Chicago will give Willson Contreras some at-bats as DH. At best, his playing time should fall short of 250 plate appearances.

OF Brennen Davis

The Cubs selected Davis in the second round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Draft out of high school.

Over three short seasons in the minors, he hit .277 with 108 runs, 27 home runs, 86 RBI and 18 steals over 584 at-bats. In addition, his walk rate (11.3) has top-of-the-order upside while posting a strikeout rate (24.3) below the league average.

Davis posted an average hit rate of 1.722 at Single-A with growth last year (1.901), pointing to 30-plus home runs. His average hit rate has been elite over the previous two years (.388 and .392).

Chicago gave him 15 games of experience at AAA in 2021. He hits .268 with 10 runs, four home runs and 12 RBI.

Fantasy Outlook

Davis should start the year at AAA while possibly only being a couple of weeks from receiving his ticket to the Cubs. His ADP (600) puts him off most fantasy managers’ cheat sheets. Player to follow, but there will be some growing pains in his approach early in his major-league career.

OF Harold Ramirez

With no power in his early minor-league career, Ramirez needed to repeat AA for three straight years (.298 with 19 home runs, 173 RBI and 28 steals over 1,290 at-bats).

His bat looked improved at AAA (.355 with four home runs and 14 RBI over 110 at-bats), leading to his first experience with Miami in 2019. Ramirez hit .276 over 421 at-bats in the majors with 11 home runs, 50 RBI and two steals. He missed almost all of 2020 with a battle with Covid-19 and a hamstring injury.

Cleveland gave him 99 games last year, but Ramirez failed to offer an edge in any area (.268 with 33 runs, seven home runs, 41 RBI and three steals over 339 at-bats). He has a low walk rate (4.0) with an improving strikeout rate (15.5). Ramirez has a ground ball swing path (53.1%).

Fantasy Outlook

Ramirez will work as a rotational outfielder for the Cubs. His ceiling in power looks low, but he has enough size (5-10 and 230 pounds) to surprise with more loft. Nevertheless, Ramirez is only a bench player in deep formats until his bat shows more upside.

Starting Pitching

SP Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks won 44% of his 32 starts last year despite finishing with the worst pitching stats of his career. He allowed the most hits (200) in the National League. His strikeout rate (6.5) was a seven-year low while also surrendering 31 home runs (1.5 per nine).

His average fastball (87.5) fell in line with his previous three seasons but well below the major-league average. Hendricks only had success with his curveball (.221 BAA). Over his career, he threw a plus changeup (.204 BAA – .266 in 2021) and batters struggled to hit his four-seamer (.240 BAA – .300 BAA in 2021).

Hendricks lost his command against left-handed batters (34 of his 44 walks over 317 at-bats with a .287 batting average). Over 16 starts from May 16 to August 6, he went 11-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 100 innings. Hendricks finished with seven disaster starts (41 runs, 77 baserunners and 15 home runs over 28.2 innings).

Fantasy Outlook

Fear has to be real when considering Hendricks as an addition to your fantasy roster. In the past, his command led to success in ERA and WHIP. However, he slipped to pick 281 in the NFBC as the 105th pitcher off the board in early February. So when contemplating Hendricks, the question to be answered: Do we invest in his past or present? I don’t see help in wins, but I expect a rebound in good innings. A possible 3.50 ERA and 150 strikeouts.

SP Marcus Stroman

Stroman finished with help in ERA (3.22), but his ride in 2019 wasn’t that easy. After success in April (1.43 ERA, .197 BAA and 36 strikeouts over 37.2 innings). He looked on the verge of disaster over his next eight starts (4.91 ERA, 1.523 WHIP, .299 BAA and seven home runs over 44 innings). Stroman posted a 3.16 ERA over his final 18 starts covering 102.2 innings with 96 strikeouts.

After suffering a calf injury in July of 2020 and landing on the injured list to start the year, he opted out of the season with no pitches thrown.

Last year, Stroman almost repeated his 2019 season. He allowed two runs or fewer in 20 of his 33 starts, leading to improvement in his WHIP (1.145) and strikeout rate (7.9).

His average fastball (92.9) drifted lower. Stroman added a split-finger fastball (.206 BAA) while continuing to rely on a plus slider (.181 BAA) and changeup (.196 BAA). He also had improvement in his cutter (.238 BAA).

Stroman came into 2019 with one of the highest ground ball rates (over 60%) in baseball, but that number slid to 50.8% last season.

Fantasy Outlook

The addition of his split-finger fastball may lead to a further rise in his strikeout rate. Stroman has an ADP of 175 in the early draft season in the NFBC. Other than 2018 (5.54 ERA over 102.1 innings), he has a 3.12 ERA over his 88 starts in 2017, 2019 and 2021. If Stroman pitched for a contender, wins would be more attainable. His other strike for me is his batting average against (.258). I’m interested, but I won’t fight for him in drafts.

SP Wade Miley

Miley missed time in September 2020 with a groin injury while also batting a left shoulder issue. His two stints on the injured led to six poor showings (5.65 ERA and 1.674 WHIP).

He helped Milwaukee and Houston in 2018 and 2019 (19-8 with a 3.52 ERA and 190 strikeouts over 248 innings), but his walk rate (3.2) and strikeout rate (6.9) don’t project upside.

For the third time in four seasons, Miley helped fantasy teams by going 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA and 125 strikeouts over 163 innings. However, he struggled with right-handed batters (.276 with 14 home runs and 43 walks over 503 at-bats).

His fastball (90.1 MPH) was a career-low. Miley had regression with his changeup (.251 BAA) and high-volume cutter (.274 BAA). Batters struggled to his show-me slider (.182 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Over the previous four seasons, he went 31-18 with a 3.53 ERA and 327 strikeouts over 425.1 innings. At age 35, Miley is extremely challenging to trust over a long season. His ADP (425) puts him in the free-agent pool in most leagues.

SP Adbert Alzolay

Over eight seasons in the minors, Alzolay went 33-28 with a 3.69 ERA and 451 strikeouts over 493 innings.

His arm looked to be on the rise in 2017 between High A and AA (7-4 with a 2.99 ERA and 108 strikeouts over 114.1 innings). However, he struggled over the three years at AAA (4-9 with a 4.79 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 107 innings) despite improvement in his strikeout rate (10.2).

In his first full year with the Cubs, Alzolay threw strikes (2.4 walks per nine) while grading well in his strikeout rate (9.2). Lefties hit .269 against him with 20 home runs over 227 at-bats. His arm looked sharp in the bullpen in September (1.40 ERA over 19.1 innings with two walks and 21 strikeouts).

Over his first 10 starts, he went 4-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 58 strikeouts over 54.2 innings. Alzolay lost confidence over his next 11 games (6.79 ERA and 15 home runs over 51.2 innings).

His average fastball (94.2) had a slight edge in velocity while working off a cutter (.184 BAA), slider (.195 BAA) and changeup (.195 BAA). Batters smoked seven sliders into the seats and they had success with his sinker (.303 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

Alzolay has plenty of work to do, starting with a better plan against left-handed batters. In addition, his fastball location in the strike zone is a problem at this point in his career. His ADP (345) is above my expectations, but there were flashes of growth last season. His next step is a 3.75 ERA with 160 strikeouts.

SP Caleb Kilian

Chicago acquired Kilian at last year’s trade deadline in the deal for 3B Kris Bryant.

Over his three years in college, he went 23-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 187 strikeouts over 206.2 innings. San Francisco selected him in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Kilian breezed through three levels of the minors in 2021, leading to a 7-4 record with a 2.42 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 100.1 innings. He finished with impeccable command (only 13 walks).

His fastball sits in the low 90s while relying on cutter, changeup and curveball.

Fantasy Outlook

I don’t expect him to win a starting job out of spring training, but Kilian may be the closest minor-league arm to help in the majors. The Cubs should push him at AAA after making 15 starts at AA last year (2.75 with 80 strikeouts over 78.2 innings). His command sets him apart from their other young arms.

SP Brailyn Marquez

After signing at age 16, Marquez went 16-12 with a 3.19 ERA and 287 strikeouts over 257 innings over four seasons in the minors. His command (3.5 walks per nine) needs work while owning an edge strikeout rate (10.1).

His highest level of the minors is High A (1.71 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 26.1 innings). The Cubs gave him one appearance in 2020, leading to a disaster showing (five runs and five baserunners over two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout). Marquez missed all of last season with a left shoulder injury.

His average fastball (97.9) was electric in his short pitches with Chicago. His slider has swing-and-miss upside while the growth in his changeup is trailing.

Fantasy Outlook

Marquez has an impact arm, but his mechanics aren’t quite there yet. The Cubs have weakness in the backend of their starting rotation, but his lost development time leaves a question mark with his arrival to the majors. His next step is trusting his secondary stuff while getting ahead in the count. When that happens, Marquez will push toward a front-end ace.

SP Cory Abbott

After struggling in 2016 (4.24 ERA) in college, Abbott hit his stride the following year (11-2 with a 1.74 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 98.1 innings). The Cubs added him in the second round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Over four seasons in the minors, he went 21-20 with a 3.63 ERA and 445 strikeouts over 371.2 innings. However, his walk rate (3.6) still needs some work while posting a healthy strikeout rate (10.8).

Abbott battled his command at AAA in 2021, leading to a poor season (5.91 ERA, 1.563 WHIP and 130 strikeouts over 96 innings). The Cubs gave him seven appearances (6.75 ERA) in the majors, but his arm wasn’t ready.

His fastball sits in the low 90s while relying on an upside curveball and good slider. Abbott continues to work on his below-par changeup.

Fantasy Outlook

The Cubs hope a second stint at AAA can rejuvenate his arm. His strikeout ability gives a chance to improve quickly, especially with a step-up command. Unfortunately, Abbott is only a player follow for now.

Bullpen

RP Rowan Wick

Over six seasons in the minors, Wick went 10-6 with a 2.77 ERA, 223 strikeouts and 32 saves over 185 innings. His downside to locking down a closing role has been his walk rate (4.1),

With the Cubs, he hasn’t been as sharp over the past two seasons (3.79 ERA, 49 strikeouts and nine saves over 40.1 innings). Last year, Wick walked 5.5 batters per nine innings. He battled an oblique issue, which was an issue in September 2020.

His average fastball (94.8) came in below 2019 (95.9). His four-seam fastball (.178 BAA), curveball (.211 BAA) and his low-volume cutter (.125 BAA) played well.

Fantasy Outlook

Chicago should give him the first chance at the ninth inning in 2022. His ADP (347) in the NFBC puts him in the flier range in deep formats. Viable short-term ride with more upside if Wick can throw more strikes.

RP Codi Heuer

After an unimpressive college career (9-8 with a 5.17 ERA and 144 strikeouts over 142.2 innings) over three seasons at Wichita State, Heuer struggled over 14 starts at rookie ball (4.74 ERA) in 2018.

Chicago shifted him to the bullpen the following season, leading to a much better arm (6-4 with a 2.39 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 11 saves).

The White Sox called him up to the majors in 2020 despite not pitching above AA in his career. Over 21 appearances in the majors, Heuer went 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 23.2 innings, but his walk rate (3.4) still needed work.

Over his first 30 appearances last year, seven disaster showings led to a disappointing 5.70 ERA and 1.933 WHIP over 30 innings. After a trade to the Cubs in late July, Heuer pitched at a higher level (3.25 ERA), but he walked 13 batters over 27.2 innings. However, his risk vs. lefties (.302 BAA) puts him on the back burner for saves for the Cubs early in the season.

His average fastball (96.0) had plenty of velocity, but batters drilled his four-seamer (.324 with six home runs over 148 at-bats). Heuer had success with slider (.148 BAA) and changeup (.170 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

There is closing upside in Heuer’s arm. His ADP (553) paints him a deep handcuff to Rowan Wick, but his role could change quickly with better command.

