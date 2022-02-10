After posting a losing record from 2014 to 2019, the Reds moved closer to a competitive team in the NL Central with back-to-back winnings seasons (31-29 and 83-79). They slipped into the postseason in 2019, giving Cincinnati four playoff berths over the past 11 years. The Reds have five World Series titles (1919, 1940, 1975, 1976, and 1990) in their eight chances in the big dance.

Cincy ranked 20th in ERA (4.40), with more weakness in their bullpen (4.99 ERA – 27th). Their relievers had 28 wins, 26 losses, and 33 saves. The Reds climbed to ninth in runs (786) and sixth in home runs (222), but they finished last in the majors in stolen bases (36) while being caught 24 times.

Their most significant loss in the offseason was OF Nick Castellanos, who remains a free agent. RP Michael Lorenzen signed with the Angels. Cincinnati didn’t bring back 3B Asdrubal Cabrera, RP Brad Brach, and RP Mychal Givens. The only two minor additions were C Andrew Knapp and 1B Jake Bauers.

The Reds still have power in their offense, and the development of 2B Jonathan India helps the top of their lineup. At some point, they hope OF Nick Senzel can stay healthy and contribute at a higher level. The success of 1B Joey Votto, 3B Eugenio Suarez, and 2B Mike Moustakas is almost a must, but two of these players (Votto and Moustakas) don’t have age on their side. Cincinnati needs someone to step up and seize the starting shortstop job. SS Jose Barrero looks to be that guy based on his experience at AAA and his top prospect rating in their system.

Their bullpen looks messy while lacking a shutdown closer. The Reds will take auditions for the top options to pitch in the seventh and eighth innings.

The front of the starting rotation has two live arms (Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle), but the Reds can make a deep playoff push unless both players develop into top-tier aces. SP Sonny Gray adds depth, but he is coming off a down season. The back end of the starting rotation looks up for grabs with two stud arms (Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo) getting closer to the majors.

For Cincy to be a contender this year, they hope their veteran players can produce enough to complement their budding young stars. Both pieces to the puzzle need to come together simultaneously to push up the division rankings.

Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Starting Lineup

2B Jonathan India



India is an example of me not digging deep enough in 2021. His last minor league season in 2019 (.259/74/11/44/11 over 428 at-bats) between High A and AA didn’t jump off the sheet. With one more click of the mouse, his final year in college in 2018 (.350 over 226 at-bats with 66 runs, 21 home runs, 52 RBI, and 15 steals) would have pushed me to poke further into his scouting report. Unfortunately, with no minor league baseball in 2020 and no experience at AAA, I didn’t connect the dots quickly enough when India made the Reds’ starting lineup last year. In the end, he won the rookie of the year award in the National League while ranking 46th in SIscore (2.00) for hitters with a waiver wire price point.

His walk rate (11.3) supports a top-of-the-order opportunity with a slightly high strikeout rate (22.4). In 2018 at Florida, India took more walks (60) than he struck out (56). His approach in the minors points to further improvement with the Reds.

India excelled with runners on base (RBI rate – 16) while posting an edge with his average hit rate (1.706) and contact batting average (.366). He offered more power after the All-Star break (.263/56/15/34/5 over 256 at-bats).

He finished with a low fly-ball rate (33.4) with a mediocre hard-hit rate (38.7 – 185th) and launch angle (13.0 – 163rd).

Fantasy Outlook

In his second season with the Reds, the natural expectation is more production in his stats. His ADP (94) in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship ranks him as the 58th hitter drafted in early February. I expect more stolen bases chances. India has a track record of improving with more experience. Next step: .280 with 100 runs, 20 home runs, 75 RBI, and 20 stolen bases or a fourth-round draft pick in 15-team leagues.

1B Joey Votto

Coming into 2021, Votto lost his impactful luster over his previous three seasons, where he hit .265 over 1,214 at-bats with 178 runs, 38 home runs,136 RBI, and seven steals. His trend down in batting average came from a poor contact batting average (.294) in 2020 while showing bounce in his average hit rate (1.976).

Last year, Votto looked out of sorts again over his first 106 at-bats (.226 with nine runs, five home runs, and 17 RBI). He landed on the injured list for five weeks in early May with a broken left thumb after getting hit with a pitch. By the end of June, his bat appeared to have more life (.293/13/5/17 over 75 at-bats). Votto led fantasy teams to league championships with his monster finish to the year (.273 over 267 at-bats with 51 runs, 26 home runs, and 65 RBI).

Over the second half of the season, he walked 17.2 percent while striking out 80 times (24.2 percent). His approach remains well above the league average, but Votto has been more willing to swing outside his zone over the past three years.

Left-handed pitchers held him to a .215 batting average with five home runs and 27 RBI over 144 at-bats. He finished with the highest fly-ball rate (41.8) and HR/FB rate (26.5) in his career. In addition, Votto ranked 14th in hard-hit rate (53.2) and barrel rate (17.2) while improving his launch angle (18.2 – 46th).

Fantasy Outlook

There was a lot to like about Votto’s rebound season at age 37. But, at the same time, what happened to his swing from 2018 to 2020? This draft season, fantasy managers need to compare his ADP (145) to better players than 2021. His final stats rated him 48th by SIscore (1.89) for hitters while being the 91st bat selected this year. Votto will take plenty of walks, helping his value in runs. Enough pieces remain in his resume to hit around .270 with 25 home runs and 90 RBI with a push to 150 games played.

OF Jesse Winker

Winker has arrived with a stud bat to the majors based on his power stats over the past two seasons (39 doubles, one triple, and 36 home runs over 572 at-bats). He even offered a plus approach over this span (walk rate – 12.1 and strikeout rate – 18.1). However, his biggest obstacle remains his ability to stay healthy. Winker missed the final six weeks last year with a rib issue tied to a lower back issue a couple of days prior.

Even with success, his bat came up empty against left-handed pitching (.177 with three home runs and 15 RBI over 102 at-bats). At the All-Star break, Winker had 58 runs, 19 home runs, and 50 RBI over 319 at-bats while hitting .301.

His HR/FB rate (20.7) has been a strength over the past three years. He continues to have a low fly-ball rate (33.3), but it has risen over the past two seasons. Winker finished 57th in hard-hit rate (47.1) while needing to improve his launch angle (10.8 – 207th).

Fantasy Outlook

Despite trending forward, Winker finished 66th in SIscore (0.75) for hitters last year, which was his highest finish in his five years in the majors. His ADP (108) in the NFBC aligns with his ranking from last season (67th batter off the board). There is a lot to like, but he needs to play 150 games to pay off. Winker has an upside of a .300/100/30/100 hitter with 550 at-bats.

3B Eugenio Suarez

Some sharp minds in the high-stakes market gravitated toward Suarez in 2021 due to his expected edge in power while on a path to gain shortstop eligibility early in the season. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a rebound in contact batting average (.299 – .305 in 2020 and .404 in 2019), thus killing fantasy teams in one category. Suarez finished 145th for hitters in SIscore (-2.82) with -2.63 of his total coming in batting average.

His average hit rate (2.160) remained elite, but Suarez struggled with runners on base (RBI rate – 13). His strikeout rate (29.8) migrated to a much weaker area over the past three years. However, he continues to grade well in walk rate (9.8).

Suarez lost more value against lefties (.172 with six home runs and 14 RBI over 134 at-bats). He hit .200 or under in each of the first five months of the season.

His swing path has been fly-ball favoring (46.6 percent) over the past three seasons. Suarez ranked 45th in launch angle (18.3) and 27th in barrel rate (15.0), but his hard-hit rate (39.8 – 170th) didn’t separate him from the field.

Fantasy Outlook

The challenge for Suarez this year is gaining back five percentage points in his strikeout rate. If he did, his batting average would push closer to .250, and those extra hits in play would help his counting stats. His ADP (199) is 117 spots lower than 2021 (82). A fantasy manager should be able to count on a slight three-category edge. With some rebound in batting average, Suarez looks fairly priced. In the end, it’s all about team structure with him.

3B Mike Moustakas

Due to injuries, Moustakas has been a challenging investment over the past two seasons. He hit .217 over his previous 322 at-bats with 34 runs, 14 home runs, and 49 RBI. His contact batting average (.277) was dismal while never posting an edge in this area.

Moustakas has a rising but league average strikeout rate (22.3). His walk rate (9.3) has improved over the previous three years.

When at his best from 2017 to 2019, he hit .259 with 221 runs, 101 home runs, 267 RBI, and seven stolen bases over 1,651 at-bats.

His swing path continues to produce a high number of fly-balls (45.7 percent – 44.5 in his career). However, Moustakas finished with his lowest HR/FB rate (9.4) since 2014. His weakness in batting average can be seen by his infield fly-ball rate (25.0 in 2021 and 16.6 for his career).

Fantasy Outlook

Moustakas suffered a heel issue in mid-May that appeared to be minor. Unfortunately, he ended up missing 11 weeks. His ADP (373) leaves plenty of wiggle room if he underachieves his previous resume. His power is for real, pointing to neutral stats in run and RBI. Even with a reasonable approach, I don’t see any help in batting average.

OF Nick Senzel

Senzel suffered a finger injury and a groin issue over the first two weeks of 2020 before landing on the injured list for almost a month with a battle with Covid.

Last year he had a sluggish start over 111 at-bats, leading to 18 runs, one home run, and eight RBI. Senzel landed on the injury list in mid-May with a left knee injury that required surgery later in the month. He tried to work his way back in the middle of August, but the Reds shut him down for the year after a minor setback.

His approach (strikeout rate – 15.4 and walk rate – 8.9) improved over the past two seasons.

Over five seasons in the minors, he hit .311 with 28 home runs, 134 RBI, and 40 stolen bases over 939 at-bats.

Senzel struggled in three straight seasons with injuries, and he also had a torn labrum in his right shoulder that required surgery in September of 2019.

Fantasy Outlook

Senzel falls into the post-hype player. He’ll start the year at age 26 with a reasonable major league resume over 556 at-bats (.246 with 81 runs, 15 home runs, 58 RBI, and 18 stolen bases). Unfortunately, his ADP (468) in the NFBC shows there is no wind in his sail. The bet here is on his talent, and his price point has removed any risk. Senzel is worth the churn while being a quick ditch with another injury.

C Tyler Stephenson



Over five seasons in the minors, Stephenson hit .263 with 195 runs, 28 home runs, and 187 RBI over 1,348 at-bats. His highest experience level came at AA in 2019 (.285 with six home runs and 44 RBI over 312 at-bats).

Over the past two seasons, the Reds gave him 367 at-bats, leading to a .286 batting average with 60 runs, 12 home runs, and 51 RBI. His approach (strikeout rate – 18.7 and walk rate – 10.2) showed growth last with Cincinnati.

His average hit rate (1.510) was slightly higher than in the minors (1.482). However, he finished with a low fly-ball rate (25.0). Stephenson ranked poorly in his launch angle (7.4 – 272nd) and barrel rate (5.4 – 231st).

The Reds gave him 254 of his 350 at-bats, hitting between second and fifth in the batting order.

Fantasy Outlook

Stephenson ranks seventh at catcher in the early draft season in the NFBC with an ADP of 140. His skill set and approach point to an upside, but his edge may not be enough to support his draft value. With 450 at-bats, he is on a path to hit .270 with 60 runs, 15 home runs, and 60 RBI.

OF Tyler Naquin

Cleveland gave Naguin at-bats over five seasons (.274 over 939 at-bats with 127 runs, 31, 121, and 11 stolen bases), but he failed to produce enough to lock down a starting job. The Reds signed him to a minor-league deal last February.

A hot start over the first week of the season (7-for-22 with seven runs, five home runs, and 14 RBI) created a bump in playing time over the next five months. Naquin struggled in June and July (.235 with 15 runs, three home runs, and 20 RBI over 149 at-bats) despite the appearance of success. After a surge again in August (.386 over 83 at-bats with 19 runs, six home runs, and 13 RBI), Naquin landed on the injury list for the final three weeks with emptiness in September (5-for-23 with two RBI).

He offered no value against left-handed pitching (.197 with one home run and six RBI over 61 at-bats). His strikeout rate (23.4) remains slightly negative, with a bump in his walk rate (7.7).

Fantasy Outlook

Naquin doesn’t have a strong enough resume to earn a full-time starting job. If the Reds’ top options in the outfielder stay healthy, he will only be a rotational player while being a challenging fantasy start. His ADP (353) is too rich for my outlook. I see job loss risk, and Naquin may not even win a starting job out of spring training.

SS Jose Barrero

Barrero comes into 2022 as the Reds’ top prospect. Over three seasons in the minors, Barrero hit .272 over 1,216 at-bats with 181 runs, 33 home runs, and 44 stolen bases. His walk rate (5.9) came below average while posting a neutral strikeout rate (20.7). He had growth in his average hit rate (1.780) and contact batting average (.407) in the minors in 2021 at AA and AAA.

The Reds gave Barrero chances in the majors over the past two years, but he struggled to make contact (strikeout rate – 34.7 percent).

Fantasy Outlook

Cincinnati should start him at AAA, but his glove looks major league ready. His next step is improving his plate discipline in the majors. With 170 games of experience at AAA (.306/31/13/38/8 over 170 at-bats), Barrero could come quickly this season. Possible balanced player early in his career with some batting average risk. His ADP (441) in the NFBC puts him in the disposable flier range.

SS Kyle Farmer

Farmer played well over his six seasons in the minors (.295 with 33 home runs, 279 RBI, and 21 stolen bases over 1,890 at-bats), but he’s struggled to find a starting job in the majors.

He came into the minors as a catcher while also seeing time at every infield position. The Reds gave him the most at-bats (183) of his career in 2019, leading to a .230 with 22 runs, nine home runs, 27 RBI, and four steals.

After an empty 2020 (64 at-bats), Farmer earned the bulk of the shortstop job last year for the Reds. He set career-highs in almost all of his stats. His strikeout rate (18.3) remains above the league average while taking minimal walks (4.2 percent).

Farmer finished with a weakness in hard-hit rate (31.9 – 266th) and barrel rate (4.3 – 259th).

Fantasy Outlook

Cincinnati can’t afford to wheel Farmer again in 2022. He’ll help off the bench, and ideally, a catcher qualification would increase his playability.

OF Shogo Akiyama

In his first two seasons with Cincinnati, Akiyama failed to live up to his overseas resume. He has yet to hit a home run over 317 at-bats in the majors, with massive weakness in his contact batting average (.292) and average hit rate (1.225).

His swing path delivers a high number of ground balls (55.7 percent) with a weak fly-ball rate (20.5). Akiyama had no success against lefties (.217 with no home runs or one RBI over 46 at-bats).

Akiyama only missed five total games over his last five seasons in Japan, where he hit .321 with 531 runs, 94 home runs, 350 RBI, and 78 stolen bases over 2,948 at-bats.

Fantasy Outlook

Cincinnati has no reason to start Akiyama in 2022. They have him under contract for one more season for $8 million while his days in the majors are just about over. I don’t know if there is enough OJ in the bottle to save his bat.

OF TJ Friedl

Over five seasons in the minors, Friedl hit .274 with 270 runs, 32 home runs, 170 RBI, and 79 stolen bases over 1,651 at-bats. In his first experience at AAA last year, he hit .264 with 59 runs, 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and 13 stolen bases over 386 at-bats.

Friedl posted strength in his walk rate (10.0) while having a favorable strikeout rate (17.0). His contact batting average (.318) set a low bar in batting average.

Fantasy Outlook

This spring, Friedl will compete for a backup role. However, his skill set isn’t much different from Shogo Akiyama's, and his salary is much cheaper. Only a player to follow early in the season.

Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Starting Pitching

SP Luis Castillo

Castillo went from a breakout ace to a painful ride in 2021. He led the National League in walks (75), creating plenty of WHIP risk (1.364). When the lights turned on opening day, his arm dug an early hole for fantasy teams (eight runs, 10 baserunners, and one home run over 3.1 innings).

After 11 starts, Castillo went 1-8 with a 7.22 ERA, 1.777 WHIP, .321 BAA, and eight home runs over 52.1 innings. He gained momentum over his next 12 games (5-2 with 1.91 ERA, 1.115 WHIP, .199 BAA, and 80 strikeouts over 75.1 innings). Castillo blew up again on August 9th (eight runs, 10 baserunners, and two home runs over 3.1 innings). His season ended with a 2.70 ERA, 1.218 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts over 56.2 innings.

In essence, Castillo pitched well over three-quarters of the season (3.05 ERA) while still delivering too high of a WHIP (1.257). Most of his command issues came against lefties (54 of 75 walks over 347 at-bats).

His average fastball (97.3) remains elite while offering two electric secondary pitches (changeup – .202 BAA and slider – .170 BAA). Unfortunately, Castillo lost the feel for his sinker (.347 BAA with a .509 slugging percentage). He continues to induce a high volume of ground balls (56.6 percent – 53.9 in his career).

Fantasy Outlook

The pieces are there for Castillo to be a top-tier arm, but strike one remains elusive in too many at-bats. His ADP (88) ranks him as the 26th starter selected in the NFBC in early February. His stats last year finished 123rd in SIscore (-3.99), with -3.08 coming for his WHIP failure. Castillo looks priced to pay off while being a cheat SP2. I expect a rebound in wins with a sub 3.50 ERA and 200+ strikeouts.

SP Tyler Mahle

Even with growth last year, Mahle still hasn’t reached his ceiling. His walk rate (3.2) showed more value in 2019 (2.4) and the minors (1.9). His strikeout rate (10.5) has been elite over the past two seasons. However, he allowed too many home runs (1.4 per nine innings) every year with Cincinnati.

Mahle still has plenty of work to do against right-handed batters (.270 with 18 home runs over 341 at-bats). He had a wide range of results between home (5.63 ERA and 1.481 WHIP) and the road (8-2 with a 2.30 ERA, 1.043 WHIP, and 112 strikeouts over 101.2 innings). He allowed two runs or fewer in 21 of his 33 starts.

His average fastball (94.2) pushed higher (93.4 in 2019). Mahle throws a plus split-finger fastball (.197 BAA) that is getting closer to being a different-maker as far as volume of usage. Batters struggled to his four-seamer (.232 BAA), but he allowed 16 home runs over 337 at-bats. His cutter (.256 BAA) had a step back in value.

Fantasy Outlook

His next step looks to be a 3.25 ERA with more help in WHIP and more than 200 strikeouts. To reach his ceiling, Mahle must throw more strikes and improve against right-handed batters. His ADP (130) fits his result from last year. For a gambler looking to take a spin at the roulette table, Mahle has the numbers to ride to a profitable fantasy season.

SP Sonny Gray

In his three seasons with the Reds, Gray went 23-20 with a 3.49 ERA and 432 strikeouts over 366.2 innings. However, his walk rate (3.6) has been an issue over the past four years, leading to WHIP risk (1.244).

Gray started 2021 on the injured list for two weeks with a back issue. Over his first 10 starts, he posted 3.42 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 50 innings. A groin issue put him on the shelf for four starts. Gray struggled over his final 73.1 innings (5.03 ERA) despite batters only hitting .213.

Like Tyler Mahle, his arm lost value at home (4.89 ERA and 78 strikeouts over 70 innings).

His average fastball (92.6) was a career-low. Gray continued to have a good curveball (.220 BAA), slider (.167 BAA), and sinker (.211 BAA). He also added two low-volume pitches (cutter – .091 and changeup – .200).

Fantasy Outlook

Gray has the arsenal to pitch at a high level, but he has dealt with back issues in back-to-back seasons. His command tends to lead to many early exits (about 5.5 innings over his last 91 starts). His ADP (178) has been above his path over the past two years. With 30 starts, a 3.50 ERA and 175 strikeouts are within reach.

SP Reiver Sanmartin

Over six seasons in the minors, Sanmartin went 33-25 with a 3.22 ERA and 403 strikeouts over 427.2 innings. He pitched well at AA and AAA in 2021 (10-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 100.1 innings), giving his first chance in the majors.

With the Reds, Sanmartin allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. He had a low 90s fastball while working off a plus changeup and a developing slider.

Fantasy Outlook

The backend of the Reds rotation looks to be in flux in 2022. Sanmartin has the command to earn a starting role. Sanmartin is a first-week waiver wire add while possibly needing a short leash.

SP Nick Lodolo

The Reds selected Lodolo with the seventh pick in the first round in the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft. Over three seasons in college, he went to 18-11 with a 3.55 ERA and 296 strikeouts over 258.2 innings. His arm made a step forward in 2019 (2.36 ERA and 131 strikeouts over 103 innings).

Last year Lodolo missed time with blisters and a left shoulder issue. Over his two short seasons in the minors, he posted a 2.61 ERA over 69 innings with 108 strikeouts. His walk rate (1.4) is elite while offering an electric strikeout rate (14.1).

His best pitch is a swing-and-miss curveball while featuring a mid-90s fastball. Lodolo also offers a developing changeup.

Fantasy Outlook

With only three starts at AAA (5.40 ERA), he needs a little more seasoning before earning a full-time starting gig with Cincinnati. Fantasy managers in the NFBC have less faith in his arm than I do based on his ADP (548). Nevertheless, Lodolo is a must-follow in spring training and early in the minor league season.

SP Hunter Greene

Greene made the jump from high school to the minor leagues after Cincinnati added him with the second overall pick in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft. However, he struggled over his first two seasons (4.95 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 72.2 innings.

A right elbow injury that required TJ surgery led to no pitching in 2019 and 2020.

Last year Greene pitched well at AA (5-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 41 innings), but he looked overmatched at AAA (41.3 ERA) due to 11 home runs allowed over 65.1 innings.

Greene brings an electric, high-90s fastball. Both his slider and changeup have a chance to plus pitches.

Fantasy Outlook

With better command, Greene will push to the Reds quickly this year. He has the feel of a frontline starter once his arm strength builds up. His ADP (446) in the NFBC puts him in the flier range. His next step in innings pitched should be about 140.

SP Riley O’Brien

Over his first three seasons in the minors, Riley went 16-10 with a 2.83 ERA and 250 strikeouts over 232.2 innings. The Reds pushed him to AAA last year, but he had a regression in his arm (4.55 ERA, 1.314 WHIP, and 121 strikeouts over 112.2 innings). His walk rate (4.1) has been an issue every year while flashing a high strikeout rate (9.7).

The Reds gave Riley one appearance last year. He allowed two runs, five baserunners, and two home runs over 1.1 innings.

His fastball works off a mid-90s fastball with a swing and miss slider. His changeup has become an asset at this point in his career.

Fantasy Outlook

At age 27, Riley doesn’t look ready to help in the majors. Cincinnati should start him at AAA, but a progression in his command could lead to a step forward in his arm.

Bullpen

SP Lucas Sims

Sims flashed in 2013 at Single-A for the Braves (12-4 with 2.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 116.2 innings). However, after success at AA (2.86 ERA) despite a tremendous walk rate (5.5), he failed to master AAA (18-15 with 4.29 ERA and 411 strikeouts over 350.1 innings) over five different seasons.

The Braves gave him a chance as a starter in 2017, but his arm wasn’t ready (5.62 ERA and 1.509 WHIP). So Cincinnati shifted him to the bullpen in the majors in 2019.

Over the last three seasons with the Reds, Sims went 10-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 167 strikeouts over 115.2 innings. However, he still walks too many batters (3.7 per nine innings) while battling home runs (17 over 115.2 innings). He converted seven of 10 saves in 2021 with a step forward in his arm after the All-Star break (3.44 ERA over 18.1 innings with three walks and 32 strikeouts).

His average fastball (95.3) is trending upward while relying on a slider (.191 BAA) and four-seamer (.149 BAA). Unfortunately, Sims lost the feel for his curveball (.467 BAA).

Fantasy Outlook

A right elbow injury led to six weeks on the injured list. Sims looks closer-worthy and is the early favorite for saves for the Reds. His ADP (253) requires him to keep the ninth-inning role all season. I’m concerned with his elbow, so I’ll let Sims beat me in 2022.

RP Dauri Moreta

Moreta struggled over 77 games in 2017 and 2018 in the minors, leading to a 5.90 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 124 strikeouts over 87 innings. However, over the following two seasons, his arm reached a much higher ceiling (7-0 with a 1.70 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 123 strikeouts, and 10 saves over 111.1 innings). His improvement came from much better command (1.5 walks per nine).

He allowed one run over 3.2 innings with four strikeouts in his only four appearances with the Reds.

His average fastball came in at 94.1 MPH while relying on a changeup and slider.

Fantasy Outlook

The combination of his electric fastball, command, and slider gives Moreta a chance to steal the Reds’ closing role in 2022. His ADP (750) in the early drafts in the NFBC suggests fantasy managers haven’t done enough homework to identify his arm. With success in spring training, his price point may rise to a drafted range in deep formats.

