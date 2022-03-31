Fantasy Value for Dynasty-Relevant Players Among SI's Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft is about four weeks away and I wanted to take a look at the big board of SI’s Kevin Hanson. He ranked his top 100 prospects and I wanted to compare and contrast my dynasty views to his more pure prospect rankings.



I’ll be highlighting only the dynasty-relevant players (QB, RB, WR and TE) from his top 100 big board. The block quotes below are from Hanson and my thoughts will follow. Lastly, Hanson provided write-ups for the top 50, so I’ll add my own quick thought to the players he ranked from 51 to 100.

MORE: Dynasty, Superflex & Rookie Rankings

Kyle Robertson/USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (JR, 6’0”, 183 pounds)

Wilson has outstanding body control and ball skills, and is dynamic after the catch. My top-ranked wide receiver prospect, Wilson is a complete receiver and had 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

This Buckeyes star is likely the safest dynasty prospect given his skill set and production in a competitive Big Ten. I could see him drafted as early as No. 8 to the Falcons, although it does seem like draft boards this year are as varied and unique as I can remember in recent years. He doesn’t have Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase upside, so I would pump the brakes on the high fantasy expectations brought about by some of the recent high-impact rookie WR campaigns.

Rookie draft ADP: 4, 1.04

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR2



13. Drake London, WR, USC (JR, 6’4”, 219 pounds)

Having started his USC career as a dual-sport athlete with basketball, London knows how to use his large frame and wide-catch radius to win at the catch point. Before a broken ankle ended his season in October, London hauled in 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games.

Lots of comparisons to Mike Evans. I think that’s fair, but London is far more lean in his frame so I think he’s more like Chargers WR Mike Williams. Concerns about his ability to separate don’t worry me because it’s more on the quarterback to have the mettle to make those throws because London is just that good at contested catches and 50/50 balls. I would be surprised if he makes it past the Patriots' No. 21 pick.

Rookie draft ADP: 5, 1.05

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR3

20. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (JR, 6’2”, 179 pounds)

After catching only 15 passes in 10 games over two seasons at Ohio State, Williams had a breakout season (79/1,572/15) in 2021 after transferring to Alabama. While he’s not just a deep threat, Williams’s track background shows up on the field with his game-breaking speed. He tore his ACL in January, but he says he’s “ahead of schedule” in his rehab timeline. Williams has the talent to emerge as the WR1 in this draft class even if he were to miss any time to start his rookie season.

I have a gut feeling he ends up in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson. My main hope is that he plays with a quarterback with a cannon arm who can make the most of his track speed. Big-play receivers are a little too boom-or-bust in their fantasy production for my tastes, but when they hit, they can win games singlehandedly.

Rookie draft ADP: 8, 1.08

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR6

24. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (SR, 6’0”, 187 pounds)

Olave creates easy separation as one of the most polished route runners in this year’s draft class. Due to his speed and ability to track the ball well, he can be a weapon in the vertical passing game. He finished his Ohio State career with a school record for receiving touchdowns (35) and averaged 15.4 yards per catch.

That excellent combine certainly helps and I think will help him carry this ranking on Day 1 of the draft. My previous comp was Darius Slayton, but I think he can be a bit better than that in the right situation. I think he can be a big-time fantasy playmaker, like Randall Cobb in his heyday, with a touch more agility and speed.

Rookie draft ADP: 7, 1.07

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR4

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

28. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (rSR, 6’3”, 217 pounds)

A four-year starter, Pickett broke Deshaun Watson’s ACC record for most passing touchdowns in a season (42) while cutting down on interceptions (seven) in 2021. Some teams will have issues with his hand size (8½”) and he’s an older prospect who will turn 24 before training camp, but he has good arm strength and mobility, throws well on the move and moves quickly through his progressions.

I love him as a prospect. His athleticism and willingness to scramble doesn’t seem to be getting enough attention. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, which does lead him to some poor decisions and throws. The NCAA granted 2020 fall athletes an extra year of eligibility and Pickett certainly made the most of it. His stats exploded in 2021, but that also had to do with his supporting cast. That extra year of seasoning in college might make dynasty owners take a beat, but quarterbacks have proven to have the ability to play 15-plus seasons.

Rookie draft ADP: 28, 3.04

My dynasty rookie ranking: QB2

30. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (rSR, 6’1”, 219 pounds)

The QB1 in my most recent mock draft, Willis has the highest ceiling among this year’s quarterback prospects. While he didn’t run at the combine, his elite speed and dynamism as a runner puts tremendous stress on opposing defenses. Willis needs to improve his consistency, accuracy and touch as a passer, but the ball jumps out of his hand. Not only did he impress during on-field drills at the combine, this viral video captured off the field shows his character and why it’s easy to root for Willis.

Highest upside of any 2022 quarterback prospect, so that’s why I have him over Kenny Pickett, my No. 2 QB. My concern now is I feel he will sit his rookie year, a la Trey Lance, before starting in Year 2.

Rookie draft ADP: 14, 2.02

My dynasty rookie ranking: QB1

34. Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi (rJR, 6’2”, 212 pounds)

Improved decision-making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions in 2021 (five) compared to the previous season (14). While he has benefited from playing in Lane Kiffin’s offense, Corral throws with a quick release, has above-average arm strength and his mobility helps him to evade pressure and extend plays.

This ranking from Hanson is a tad high for my tastes, especially in a big board. I believe we will see two QBs in the first round and teams will be happy to drag Corral, Sam Howell and Desmond Ridder much later into Round 2. Corral has a nice mix of attributes, but I don’t believe he will have any Year 1 fantasy impact.

Rookie draft ADP: 26, 3.02

My dynasty rookie ranking: QB3

35. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (JR, 6’1”, 218 pounds)

His passing numbers declined year over year as most of North Carolina’s skill-position players had departed for the draft last spring, but Howell is arguably the best deep passer in this year’s draft class. He rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which ranked top seven in the ACC last season. Per PFF, Howell’s 65 forced missed tackles last season are the most by a Power 5 QB since 2014.

Like Corral, I don’t believe Howell will have any Year 1 fantasy impact. He fell off as a prospect and I believe his 2021 tape bears that out. He plays a little sloppy outside of the pocket and that’s where quarterbacks of today butter their bread.

Rookie draft ADP: 34, 3.10

My dynasty rookie ranking: QB5

37. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (rSR, 6’3”, 211 pounds)

Ridder’s strong work ethic and character has helped him improve every season. A four-year starter with 44 career wins, he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. There are some issues with accuracy and ball placement, but Ridder has the ability to process what he sees quickly and to make throws to all three levels of the field. While he looks to win from the pocket first, defenses also need to account for his 4.52 speed.

My previous comp was Kirk Cousins, but I think he’s closer to Davis Mills as a prospect with a Dak Prescott upside. There are some great moments on tape where it’s like Ridder is willing his team to succeed. If I can wait on a quarterback in my dynasty rookie drafts and don’t need him to succeed in Year 1 or 2, I’d marinate Ridder on my bench.

Rookie draft ADP: 32, 3.08

My dynasty rookie ranking: QB4

40. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (JR, 5’11”, 217 pounds)

The former Cyclone is a patient runner with outstanding vision and contact balance, and he’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Not only did he run a sub-4.4 40 at the combine, but he was explosive in jumps—a position-high 40” vertical and 10’6” broad jump (T-3rd among RBs). While he shouldered a heavy workload (800 career touches) over his three seasons, Hall has the frame to be a workhorse and a versatile three-down skill set.

Dynasty always leans towards running backs, but that’s not how the NFL values the position. That’s why—and justifiably so—Hall is ranked closer to the middle of the second round. If he did fall to Day 2, I think a team would be wise to trade up for him around Picks 33 or 34. A great three-down back, I see him delivering fantasy results as a Week 1 rookie.

Rookie draft ADP: 1, 1.01

My dynasty rookie ranking: RB2

42. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (JR, 5’9”, 211 pounds)

Walker is a powerful runner with a thick and compact build, excellent contact balance and impressive change-of-direction agility. He’s a tackle-breaking machine who racks up yards after contact in bunches. Walker tied for the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) at the combine among running backs. Walker has limited experience in the passing game—just 19 career receptions over three seasons.

I have KW3 ahead of Hall, but it’s a very close evaluation. I think Walker would be really special in a zone-blocking run game given his speed. There are visible second and third gears to his game when he’s bursting through the open field. Hanson does mention a lack of receptions in his career, but I do feel his hands are a bit better than advertised. Ultimately, Walker and Hall are so close that the player in the better situation will win out on the day of your rookie draft.

Rookie draft ADP: 3, 1.03

My dynasty rookie ranking: RB1

49. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (JR, 6’3”, 195 pounds)

Pickens’s best season came as a highly touted true freshman when he hauled in 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. While he missed most of the past season with a torn ACL, the lanky receiver has natural hands and excellent body control.

My top dynasty wideout, Georgia’s George Pickens, is coming off an ACL tear and never got a chance to shine after a promising rookie year. Projecting as an early Day 2 prospect, he gets my No. 1 ranking because I feel he has the highest ceiling. The receiver position isn’t just about measurables. It’s having a knack for route-running, hands, body control and natural football instincts. It all blends together to put him at the top—No. 1 overall—of my dynasty rookie rankings.

Rookie draft ADP: 9, 1.09

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR1

50. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (SR, 6'4", 246 pounds)

McBride is the top tight end in this class and a solid all-around prospect, but it’s unlikely that any tight end will be selected in Round 1 this year. Lining up all over the formation, the sure-handed McBride was the focal point of Colorado State’s offense and posted rare stats for a collegiate tight end (90/1,121/1) in 2021.

McBride doesn't seem to have the athletic chops to be a Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or George Kittle-caliber fantasy prospect, but there's a lot to like. Well-rounded tight ends always have a great shot at long NFL careers and I believe his above-average receiving ability and dependable in-line blocking are worth noting as a bench-and-hold TE3 on your dynasty roster. You just have to exercise the patience to give him time, which is common practice with tight ends.

Rookie draft ADP: 21, 2.09

My dynasty rookie ranking: TE1

52. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (JR, 5’10”, 195 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 15, 2.03

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR9

55. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (rSR, 6’4”, 208 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 2.03

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR7

62. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (rSR, 6’1”, 194 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 30, 3.06

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR17

65. David Bell, WR, Purdue (JR, 6’1”, 212 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 12, 1.12

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR15

Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

68. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (JR, 5’11”, 187 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 23, 2.11

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR11

69. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (JR, 6’0”, 217 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 6, 1.06

My dynasty rookie ranking: RB4

73. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (rJR, 6’3”, 226 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 44, 4.08

My dynasty rookie ranking:

76. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (rJR, 6’4”, 243 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 40, 4.04

My dynasty rookie ranking: TE5

83. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (JR, 6’4”, 255 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 27, 3.03

My dynasty rookie ranking: TE2

85. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (SR, 6'0", 196 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 37, 4.01

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR14

86. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (SR, 6’3”, 211 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 33, 3.09

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR16

87. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (rJR, 6’4”, 205 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 18, 2.06

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR13

93. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (SR, 6'5", 250 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 53, 5.05

My dynasty rookie ranking: TE3

94. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (SR, 6’5”, 245 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 42, 4.06

My dynasty rookie ranking: TE4

96. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (rSR, 5'8", 170 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 35, 3.11

My dynasty rookie ranking: WR10

97. James Cook, RB, Georgia (SR, 5'11", 199 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 19, 2.07

My dynasty rookie ranking: RB6

98. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (rSO, 5’9”, 194 pounds)

Rookie draft ADP: 20, 2.08

My dynasty rookie ranking: RB13

More dynasty coverage: