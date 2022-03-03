2022 NFL Draft: Top Tight End Prospects Could Provide Fantasy Value

The 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30) doesn’t have a generational talent at the tight end position as it did last year with Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, so expectations should be tempered. That said, there are quite a few Day 2 prospects who, given the right offense and an early edge on the depth chart, could surprise us – and have an impact in fantasy.

Rookie tight ends rarely deliver fantasy results in Year 1. Even the aforementioned Pitts was thought of as a bit of a dud despite posting 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons left a lot to be desired in 2021, so some positive touchdown production should give fantasy managers high hopes. Only three rookie tight ends have gained more than 700 yards since 2000—Pitts, Jeremy Shockey (894 yards in 2002) and Evan Engram (722 yards in 2017). This is important to keep in mind. It might be more worth it to simply be familiar with this draft class for the future rather than commit to them during fantasy drafts.

The NFL Combine (March 1-7) will help us take a closer look at all the prospects, but most of what we need to know has already been played out on the field and put on tape.

It’s important to remember that most of the evaluation process can only account for what we can see, what we can measure. There are always unknown factors of what a player has between his ears and what pounds inside his chest.

Ranking rookie tight ends’ fantasy potential

1. Trey McBride, Colorado State

Height: 6’4”. Weight: 255.

Age: 22 (will turn 23 during 2022 season)

2021 stats: 90 receptions, 1,121 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: 15.04, Pick 172 (TE18)

Rookie draft ADP: 2.10

A well-built blocker and receiver with a mean streak that looks to win decisively with the ball in his hands. Moves well in space. Good balance and a solid trunk to hold his own as a blocker. Route-running is above average and has just enough wiggle to create small bits of separation. Keys in early and looks the ball in sometimes which may lead to them getting swatted away by pro defenders. A touch undersized for the position, his height may not be up to snuff for some teams.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Size and strength create serious advantages in college, but these are quickly negated at the pro level. When dealing with linebackers that are faster, safeties that are taller and stronger and so on, McBride doesn’t have the eye-popping tape that is required for immediate fantasy impact.

Burning question: Looks more like 6’3” than 6’4” and I’ve seen him listed at 6’5” on a few sites. So if he measures on the shorter side at the combine, which would be undersized for the position, could he fall into the third round?

Draft position: Early second round

Best fantasy fit: Houston Texans

Player comp: Cole Kmet

2. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

Height: 6’5”. Weight: 253.

Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 26 receptions, 309 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: 20.07, Pick 235 (TE35)

Rookie draft ADP: 4.08

One of the better run blockers in this class; however, pass blocking is still a work in progress. Teams may view his starting point as a blocker as enough reason to overlook his lack of stats on draft day. Really great hands. Was used all over the field, including the backfield. Average athleticism with ideal size. Shows an intuitive feel to getting open and maximizing what’s given to him after the catch. Still has room for a little more lower-half bulk, which would only add to his blocking exploits.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Ohio State didn’t use him much, yet a hypothetically talented tight end should’ve done more--especially when Justin Fields was still with the team. Some tight ends, like George Kittle at Iowa (22/314/4 in his senior year), underachieve in college. That’s the exception, not the rule.

Burning question: Will evaluators hold his lack of usage and production against him or just a product of the Buckeyes’ game plan?

Draft position: Second round

Best fantasy fit: Los Angeles Chargers

Player comp: Dan Arnold

3. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Height: 6’5”. Weight: 260.

Age: 21 (will turn 22 during 2022 season)

2021 stats: 40 receptions, 515 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: 18.02, Pick 206 (TE22)

Rookie draft ADP: 3.03

Rangy athlete with some snap in his upper body to juke and create space on the route tree. Excellent after the catch at finding a crease and stays north-south. While a bit raw as a blocker, there’s a lot of promise given his foot speed and tenacity when called upon. Still inconsistent in putting his full body into blocks and tries to muscle guys around with his arms and shoulders. Strength is a concern and could be leaner with a firmer body. Very upright and tends to bend at the back instead of sinking into his knees and hips.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Like the Irv Smith Jr. player comp listed below implies, the range of outcomes and hype that comes with it feel a bit overhyped. There’s a lot to like, but we must remember the nuts and bolts of the position—blocking, route-running on short to intermediate routes and reliable hands. These are three skills that are average at best and indicate that Wydermyer needs more time to pay fantasy dividends.

Burning question: Will teams see raw upside or a prospect lacking in fundamentals for the position?

Draft position: Second round

Best fantasy fit: Indianapolis Colts

Player comp: Irv Smith Jr.

4. Cole Turner, Nevada

Height: 6’6”. Weight: 245.

Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 62 receptions, 677 receiving yards, 10 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: n/a

Rookie draft ADP: 5.01

Monster catch radius and hauls in everything in his zip code. Extends to the ball, puts his full length to use. Adept hands. Great body control to test the defense on every 50/50 ball. Hits the crease hard with good speed, decent burst. Needs one too many strides to hit full speed. Very raw route runner and will need to improve the technical side to route running. Limited in-line blocking experience. High pad level as a blocker and needs to learn how to sink and drive through his opponents. A bit aimless in open space when trying to get open in coverage—needs to be more exact.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: There are certainly some flashes and he provides such an insane catch radius that his fantasy potential looks to usurp his ability as a pure tight end. If given playing time early, there’s Evan Engram potential, but he will likely be picked by a team with an already more developed option.

Burning question: Is he just a special athlete? Can he put in the work to become a more functional blocker?

Draft position: Third round

Best fantasy fit: Green Bay Packers

Player comp: Albert Okwuegbunam

5. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Height: 6’4”. Weight: 241.

Age: 21 (will turn 22 before 2022 season)

2021 stats: 59 receptions, 912 receiving yards, 12 receiving TD

Dynasty ADP: 20.11, Pick 239 (TE42)

Rookie draft ADP: 4.09

Boom or bust, baby. Likely is unlikely—see what I did there?—to be a Week 1 starter as a rookie. There’s a lot of red flags and silver linings to his style of play. One look at him and you’ll see a player who looks more like a bulky wide receiver than your average tight end. Coastal Carolina used him all over the place to create mismatches, which were very abundant given their easier set of opponents. Surprising burst with speed to match and he plays fast on the field when given the open field.

Needs to extend his arms to the ball. Doesn’t highpoint or effectively shorten the distance between himself and the ball to minimize a defender’s impact on the play. Infrequently looks sure-handed and will bobble the ball before securing it. Route tree limited and will need more work as a blocker.

Pre-draft fantasy outlook: Players of Likely’s size typically need more seasoning to see the field as they need to add bulk and work on their in-line blocking. It’s practically a certainty he doesn’t see the field in Year 1. Given this limitation, his fantasy prospects are limited, but I like him a lot as a dynasty hold.

Burning question: How far will he fall if most teams view him as too undersized for the position?

Draft position: Round 3 or 4

Best fantasy fit: Los Angeles Rams

Player comp: Gerald Everett

Best of the rest

6. Cade Otton, Washington

7. Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State

8. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

9. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

10. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

11. James Mitchell, Virginia Tech

12. Grant Calcaterra, SMU

13. John FitzPatrick, Georgia

14. Jelani Woods, Virginia

15. Lucas Krull, Pitt

