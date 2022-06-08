Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb 2022 Fantasy Projections: Third-Year Breakout

After two impressive seasons, even more could be ahead in Year 3.

Despite the Cowboys losing Michael Gallup for half of the season and Amari Cooper underachieving, Lamb failed to rise to WR1 status in his second year with Dallas. He finished with 79 catches for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns on 120 targets (233.10 fantasy points in PPR leagues). His catch rate (65.8) came in slightly below 2020 (66.7) while improving his yards per catch (13.9). Lamb posted all three of his games with over 100 yards receiving (7/104/1, 9/149/2, and 6/112) over the Cowboys’ first eight matchups. His only other impact game (6/94/2) came in Week 10. Dallas struggled to get him the ball over his final four games (19/183 on 16 targets). Lamb missed one game with a concussion issue.

Fantasy outlook: Lamb looks poised to become a 100-catch stub in 2022, with growth expected in scoring. His opportunity should grow by about 25%, leading to 1,300+ yards with a chance at double-digit scores. In the high-stakes market in early June, he is the 7th wide receiver drafted with an ADP of 17. His talent and ceiling suggest an edge as a WR2 for a wide receiver strong team or a worthy lead wideout. Lamb isn’t a player I would want to finesse.

