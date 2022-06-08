In 2019 and 2021, Prescott attempted 596 passes in seasons over 16 games. He improved by 22 completions last year but regressed by 453 passing yards. Prescott finished with the best completion rate (68.8) of his career with a new high in passing touchdowns (37). He ended the year with a step back in running value (48/146/1) after being much more productive in this area over his first 64 games (241/1,221/21).

When at his best, Prescott had a floor of three touchdowns in nine starts (416/3, 244/3, 223/4, 308/3, 455/3, 301/3, 351/4, 246/3, and 295/5). He delivered 1,864 passing yards and eight touchdowns in his other seven matchups.

Fantasy outlook: Dallas would like to play better defense and not be forced to throw the ball a minimum of 40 times a game. Based on this, Prescott should see a slight drop in passing chances this year. However, he should be more active in running the ball at the goal line while being removed from his significant ankle injury for another season. With 17 games played, Prescott should deliver 4,800 combined yards with about 34 touchdowns. He ranks seventh at quarterback in the early draft season of the National Fantasy Football Championship.

