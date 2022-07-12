Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston Among Late-Round Fliers Worth Drafting

Fantasy football has become one of the most popular games in the world. According to the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association, more than 60 million people worldwide play fantasy sports. Almost 70% of those people participate in a fantasy football league.

While there are plenty of folks out there like me, who live and die with every snap and every point, not everyone is an absolute diehard. Not all fans know Seattle’s third-string quarterback (Jacob Eason) or that Jonathan Garibay is the current favorite to be the No. 1 kicker in Dallas. It’s more about fun and beating your friends, but it’s far more casual.

It’s these managers who are oftentimes left searching for players to take late in drafts. Drafting in the early to middle rounds is pretty straightforward, but it’s those final four to five rounds where the casual fan is wondering, “Who do I pick?” Heck, I even find myself in that situation in my fantasy baseball drafts. I know enough to get me through, but I’m often struggling with who to take a flier on at the end of the drafts.

With that in mind, here’s a look at players who casual fans should be targeting late in leagues with 12 or more teams. This isn’t a huge problem in 10-teamers, since there are fewer roster spots to fill and more good players left on the league’s waiver wire. I have limited this article to players who, on average, are coming off the board in the 10th round or later based on the July ADP data at the Fantasy Football Calculator.

Keep this list handy when you’re getting into the late-round trenches on draft day.

If you’re looking for a quarterback…

Good quarterbacks are easy to find late in drafts in traditional leagues that start just one signal-caller, so you’ll see more notable players on this list of potential late-rounders.

1. Justin Fields, Bears (ADP: 128.8): The Bears haven’t done a ton to help Fields this offseason, but new OC Luke Getsy will build the offensive system around him.

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (ADP: 134.3): Tagovailoa will have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedric Wilson and Mike Gesicki in an offense that should produce points.

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (ADP: 156.3): The Jaguars added Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram to an offense that should be much improved over last year.

4. Jameis Winston, Saints (ADP: 158.3): Winston will have Michael Thomas (if healthy), Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry in a passing game that could surprise for folks this season.

5. Jared Goff (ADP: N/A): If you’re in a deeper league, Goff is worth a late look. The Lions added D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams to the pass attack this offseason.

Other notables: Zach Wilson, Jets; Davis Mills, Texans; Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers

If you’re looking for a running back…

Running backs are going to fly off the board in the earlier to middle rounds, but these players could end up being potential draft bargains based on their current ADPs.

1. Dameon Pierce, Texans (ADP: 122.1): Pierce might not open the season as the Texans No. 1 runner, but he should pass Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead soon.

2. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (ADP: 132.0): Miles Sanders doesn’t want us to draft him in fantasy leagues (LOL), and Gainwell could see a bigger role in the offense in 2022.

3. Darrel Williams, Cardinals (ADP: 132.7): Williams could see the “Chase Edmonds” role in the offense, and James Conner hasn’t exactly been durable in his pro career.

4. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (ADP: 138.9): Allgeier will be behind Cordarrelle Patterson on the depth chart, but he could push for a legitimate role during his rookie season.

5. Tyrion Davis-Price, 49ers (ADP: 164.3): Elijah Mitchell projects as the Niners No. 1 back, but he’s got durability questions. Kyle Shanahan’s offense is RB friendly, too.

Other notables: Isaiah Spiller, Chargers; Khalil Herbert, Bears; Hassan Hawkins, Titans;

If you’re looking for a wide receiver…

Much like running backs, wideouts will come flying off the board in drafts. This position is far deeper, though, so fantasy fans could find some additional hidden gems late.

1. Allen Lazard, Packers (ADP: 131.4): Lazard figures to be the favorite to be the top option in the pass attack for Aaron Rodgers, but he’s still being selected late in drafts.

2. Chris Olave, Saints (ADP: 131.4): We’re all expecting Michael Thomas to return from a bum ankle, but what if he’s doesn’t return at 100 percent? Olave could shine.

3. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs (ADP: 155.1): The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill, so Valdes-Scantling could end up being the team’s best deep threat in 2022.

4. Tim Patrick, Broncos (ADP: 158.3): When it comes to Denver receivers, all the fantasy talk is around Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Patrick emerges with Russell Wilson.

5. Jamison Crowder, Bills (ADP: 165.1): Crowder will take over for former slot man Cole Beasley, who saw a combined 325 targets during his last three years in Buffalo.

Other notables: Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys; Nico Collins, Texans; Jahan Dotson, Commanders

If you’re looking for a tight end…

The elite tight ends (a short list) will all be drafted in the top 50, but there are plenty of players with upside at the position who can be had somewhere in the later rounds.

1. Cole Kmet, Bears (ADP: 143.7): The Bears don’t have an overwhelming amount of talent in the pass attack, so Kmet will have a chance to be one of the top targets.

2. Hayden Hurst, Bengals (ADP: 145.8): Hurst, a top-10 tight end just two years ago, could be a nice No. 2 option or matchup-based starter in an explosive Bengals offense.

3. Austin Hooper, Titans (ADP: 159.3): Hooper, who was the TE6 in 2019, could turn into one of Ryan Tannehill’s best targets in an offense that lacks pass-catching threats.

4. Albert Okwuegbunam, Buccaneers (ADP: 158.7): You probably can’t pronounce his name, but Albert O is in a good situation to succeed after the trade of Noah Fant.

5. Brevin Jordan, Texans (ADP: N/A): The Texans don’t have a glut of playmakers in their passing game, so Jordan could emerge into a popular target for Davis Mills.

Other notables: David Njoku, Browns; Evan Engram, Jaguars; Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

