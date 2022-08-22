The NFL preseason can often give us a window into depth chart movement, not to mention rising and falling player values as we enter fantasy football draft season. That's been the case again this summer, as we've seen new names pop while others could be suddenly battling for a roster spot. With that in mind, here's a list of players who should move up your rank lists or at least be on your late-round radar in most leagues.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots: The retirement of James White opens up a big role in the Patriots' offense, and it could benefit Stevenson the most. In a preseason tilt against the Panthers, Stevenson shared the early down work while splitting drives with Damien Harris. Ty Montgomery was also in the mix, but Harris and Stevenson are the top two runners in the team's rotation. Both players have flex value in all 2022 drafts.



Brian Robinson, RB, Commanders: The fall of Antonio Gibson's value continues as Robinson drew the start against the Chiefs. He played more snaps on early downs while Gibson rotated in but was clearly the second option. This doesn't mean you should run out and grab Robinson as an RB2, but it does indicate a changing of the guard in what now looks like a three-headed backfield with Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

Dameon Pierce, RB, Texans: Marlon Mack started for the Texans this weekend, while Pierce didn't play a single snap. That indicates that coach Lovie Smith could favor the rookie as his Week 1 starter. He's the most talented back on a team that lacks playmakers on the offensive side, and Houston has no real reason not to put him in a prominent role. Expect Pierce's ADP to rise in the coming weeks.



Cole Kmet, TE, Bears: Kmet, one of my favorite sleepers among tight ends, had a pair of catches for 31 yards and was targeted on three of Justin Fields' seven pass attempts. With very few established options in the passing game, Kmet should see more than his share of opportunities in the offense. At a tight end position that doesn't have much depth this season, Kmet could be a very nice find in the late rounds of drafts.

Isaiah McKenzie, WR, Bills: McKenzie has become a fantasy darling in the preseason, and that hype hasn't slowed down. He appears to have passed Jamison Crowder as the Bills' main slot receiver, and he even ran some routes on the outside this weekend. The Bills' offense will remain one of the league's most prolific, and McKenzie will benefit as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and fantasy breakout candidate Gabe Davis.



Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs: Pacheco has emerged almost out of nowhere as a legit draftable asset. He ran with the first-team offense in Week 1, which continued this past weekend. He'll likely be in a committee with projected starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon, so fantasy fans shouldn't overvalue him. But with Ronald Jones on the roster bubble, Pacheco should remain on the fantasy radar this season.

George Pickens, WR, Steelers: Pickens has created some buzz in the preseason, and it's certainly warranted. He played with the starters against the Jaguars and was on the field for 17 of 18 pass plays, per PFF. Moreover, Pickens could soon move ahead of Chase Claypool as the No. 2 receiver behind Diontae Johnson. He'll, of course, need Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett to do well, but Pickens is a worthwhile late-rounder.



Khalil Herbert, RB, Bears: Herbert showed flashes of potential last season, and early indications appear to signal a bigger role in 2022. David Montgomery has been out due to an injury, leaving Herbert to play all of his preseason Week 2 snaps with the starters. That’s not an indication he’s a threat to Montgomery’s top spot on the depth chart (he isn’t), but he remains a top handcuff and could see more work in a run-based offense.

Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers: Doubs has recently been a hot name in fantasy circles, scoring a touchdown in his first two preseason games. According to PFF data, he also led all Packers wide receivers in snaps among the starters in Week 2. This is good news for his fantasy value, but don't draft him beyond the late rounds. Reports suggest he'll open the regular season fourth on the Green Bay depth chart.



Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens: Rookie tight ends typically don’t make a massive fantasy impact, but Likely’s preseason has been tough to ignore. In Week 2, he posted eight catches for 100 yards and scored a touchdown in the first half. The Ravens didn’t run much 12 personnel last season, but the team has questions at wideout this year and a new option in Likely. He might not be draftable, but the rookie should be on your radar.



Other notables: Jerome Ford, RB, Browns; Kyle Phillips, WR, Titans; Zamir White, RB, Raiders; Joshua Kelley, RB, Chargers

