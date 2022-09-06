Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Finally! We made it! It's the start of Week 1 and because of the Labor Day holiday, it's already Tuesday so we're less than two days away from the regular season kickoff during Thursday Night Football, when the Rams will host the Bills. I hope you're ready to dive into this week's NFL slate because I know I am. One game I'm looking forward to is Chiefs at the Cardinals—Patrick Mahomes vs. Kyler Murray. That matchup has highest over/under point total (53.5) over at SI Sportsbook. Another potential shootout is the Bengals vs. Cowboys game (O/U 51). Both of those games feature some of the best fantasy players in all the land so it's no surprise that the markets are expecting fireworks.

Week 1 kicker rankings

Justin Tucker, BAL (at NYJ) Tyler Bass, BUF (at LAR) Harrison Butker, KC (at ARI) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. PIT) Rodrigo Blankenship, IND (at HOU) Daniel Carlson, LV (at LAC) Ryan Succop, TB (at DAL) Jake Elliott, PHI (at DET) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. LV) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. BUF) Brandon McManus, DEN (at SEA) Robbie Gould, SF (at CHI) Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. NE) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. KC) Wil Lutz, NO (at ATL) Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. NYG) Nick Folk, NE (at MIA) Mason Crosby, GB (at MIN) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. GB) Cade York, CLE (at CAR) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NO) Joey Slye, WAS (vs. JAC) Chris Boswell, PIT (at CIN) Brett Maher, DAL (vs. TB) Graham Gano, NYG (at TEN) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. BAL) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. DEN) Eddy Piniero, CAR (vs. CLE) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. SF) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. IND) Austin Seibert, DET (vs. PHI) Riley Patterson, JAC (at WAS)

