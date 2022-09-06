Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Finally! We made it! It's the start of Week 1 and because of the Labor Day holiday, it's already Tuesday so we're less than two days away from the regular season kickoff during Thursday Night Football, when the Rams will host the Bills. I hope you're ready to dive into this week's NFL slate because I know I am.

One game I'm looking forward to is Chiefs at the Cardinals—Patrick Mahomes vs. Kyler Murray. That matchup has highest over/under point total (53.5) over at SI Sportsbook. Another potential shootout is the Bengals vs. Cowboys game (O/U 51). Both of those games feature some of the best fantasy players in all the land so it's no surprise that the markets are expecting fireworks.

Week 1 running back rankings (PPR)

Jonathan Taylor, IND (at HOU)

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. CLE) Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. NYG) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. LV) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. PIT) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. GB) Alvin Kamara, NO (at ATL) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. PHI) Najee Harris, PIT (at CIN) Aaron Jones, GB (at MIN) James Conner, ARI (vs. KC) Leonard Fournette, TB (at DAL) Javonte Williams, DEN (at SEA) Saquon Barkley, NYG (at TEN) Nick Chubb, CLE (at CAR) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. JAC) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. TB) Rashaad Penny, SEA (vs. DEN) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. SF) Travis Etienne, JAC (at WAS) Chase Edmonds, MIA (vs. NE) A.J. Dillon, GB (at MIN) Josh Jacobs, LV (at LAC) Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. IND) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at CHI) Damien Harris, NE (at MIA) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. TB) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. BUF) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. NO) Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. BAL) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at ARI) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at MIA) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at CAR) Devin Singletary, BUF (at LAR) Miles Sanders, PHI (at DET) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. BUF) Mike Davis, BAL (at NYJ) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. JAC) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at SEA) Nyheim Hines, IND (at HOU) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. PHI) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. BAL) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at DET) Damien Williams, ATL (vs. NO) Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. NE) Kenyan Drake, BAL (at NYJ) Ameer Abdullah, LV (at LAC) James Robinson, JAC (at WAS) Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. IND) Mark Ingram, NO (at ATL) Zack Moss, BUF (at LAR) Isiah Pacheco, KC (at ARI) Travis Homer, SEA (vs. DEN) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. NYG) Rachaad White, TB (at DAL) Jerick McKinnon, KC (at ARI) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. GB) Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. SF) James Cook, BUF (at LAR) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. PIT)

