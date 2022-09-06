Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

Finally! We made it! It's the start of Week 1 and because of the Labor Day holiday, it's already Tuesday so we're less than two days away from the regular season kickoff during Thursday Night Football, when the Rams will host the Bills. I hope you're ready to dive into this week's NFL slate because I know I am. One game I'm looking forward to is Chiefs at the Cardinals—Patrick Mahomes vs. Kyler Murray. That matchup has highest over/under point total (53.5) over at SI Sportsbook. Another potential shootout is the Bengals vs. Cowboys game (O/U 51). Both of those games feature some of the best fantasy players in all the land so it's no surprise that the markets are expecting fireworks.

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

Week 1 wide receiver rankings (PPR)

Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. GB) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. BUF) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. PIT) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. TB) Davante Adams, LV (at LAC) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at LAR) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at HOU) A.J. Brown, PHI (at DET) Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. LV) Deebo Samuel, SF (at CHI) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. CLE) Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NE) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at CIN) Mike Evans, TB (at DAL) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. IND) Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. KC) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. JAC) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. PIT) Mike Williams, LAC (vs. LV) Courtland Sutton, DEN (at SEA) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (vs. DEN) Michael Thomas, NO (at ATL) Gabe Davis, BUF (at LAR) Rashod Bateman, BAL (at NYJ) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NE) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. GB) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. BUF) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. PHI) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (at ARI) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. SF) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. DEN) Christian Kirk, JAC (at WAS) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at SEA) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at CHI) Devonta Smith, PHI (at DET) Allen Lazard, GB (at MIN) Chris Godwin, TB (at DAL) Robert Woods, TEN (vs. NYG) Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. BAL) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at LAC) Amari Cooper, CLE (at CAR) Drake London, ATL (vs. NO) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. PIT) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at ARI) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at MIA) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at LAR) Kadarius Toney, NYG (at TEN) DeVante Parker, NE (at MIA) Chris Olave, NO (at ATL) D.J. Chark, DET (vs. PHI) Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. KC) Jarvis Landry, NO (at ATL) George Pickens, PIT (at CIN) Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (at WAS) Chase Claypool, PIT (at CIN) Jalen Tolbert, DAL (vs. TB) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN (vs. NYG) Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. BAL) Julio Jones, TB (at DAL) Nico Collins, HOU (vs. IND)

