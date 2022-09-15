I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs (O/U 54), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the games between Cardinals vs. Raiders (O/U 51.5) and Vikings vs. Eagles (O/U 50.5). I expect all three of those games to feature plenty of Week 2's highest fantasy scorers.

Week 2 tight end rankings (PPR)

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC) Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. MIA) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at LAR) Darren Waller, LV (vs. ARI) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at CIN) T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. WAS) Zach Ertz, ARI (at LV) Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIN) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (vs. NE) Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. TEN) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. ATL) Hayden Hurst, CIN (vs. DAL) Gerald Everett, LAC (at KC) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. HOU) Hunter Henry, NE (at PIT) Cole Kmet, CHI (at GB) Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. CHI) Evan Engram, JAC (vs. IND) Logan Thomas, WAS (at DET) David Njoku, CLE (vs. NYJ) Irv Smith Jr., MIN (at PHI) Noah Fant, SEA (at SF) Austin Hooper, TEN (at BUF) Mike Gesicki, MIA (at BAL) Isaiah Likely, BAL (vs. MIA) Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TB) Brevin Jordan, HOU (at DEN) Tyler Conklin, NYJ (at CLE) Cameron Brate, TB (at NO) Mo Alie-Cox, IND (at JAC) Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. NYJ) Ian Thomas, CAR (at NYG)

