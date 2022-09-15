I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs (O/U 54), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the games between Cardinals vs. Raiders (O/U 51.5) and Vikings vs. Eagles (O/U 50.5). I expect all three of those games to feature plenty of Week 2's highest fantasy scorers.

Week 2 running back rankings (PPR)

Jonathan Taylor, IND (at JAC) Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at NYG) Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. CAR) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC) D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. WAS) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. DAL) Derrick Henry, TEN (at BUF) Dalvin Cook, MIN (at PHI) Leonard Fournette, TB (at NO) James Conner, ARI (at LV) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. HOU) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. NYJ) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DET) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB) Najee Harris, PIT (vs. NE) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. ATL) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. CHI) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. NYJ) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (at LAR) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LAC) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. ARI) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at CIN) Damien Harris, NE (at PIT) David Montgomery, CHI (at GB) Chase Edmonds, MIA (at BAL) Michael Carter, NYJ (at CLE) Rashaad Penny, SEA (at SF) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (vs. SEA) Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. IND) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. MIN) Tony Pollard, DAL (at CIN) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at PIT) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. TEN) James Robinson, JAC (vs. IND) Breece Hall, NYJ (at CLE) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. HOU) Nyheim Hines, IND (at JAC) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. ATL) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at DET) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. WAS) Rex Burkhead, HOU (at DEN) Kenyan Drake, BAL (vs. MIA) Dameon Pierce, HOU (at DEN) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at BUF) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. MIN) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. LAC) Ken Walker, SEA (at SF) Rachaad White, TB (at NO) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. TEN) Raheem Mostert, MIA (at BAL) Jaylen Warren, PIT (vs. NE) Eno Benjamin, ARI (at LV) Khalil Herbert, CHI (at GB) Joshua Kelley, LAC (at KC) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. DAL) Mark Ingram, NO (vs. TB) Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAC) Alexander Mattison, MIN (at PHI) Justice Hill, BAL (vs. MIA)

