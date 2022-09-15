Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers

I'm ready for more football in Week 2, so here are my rankings to keep your fantasy teams on track! There were so many great games with crazy finishes last week and I'm hoping for more of the same this week and beyond.

The game with the highest point total over on SI Sportsbook is the Thursday night matchup between the Chargers and Chiefs (O/U 54), but you don't need an advanced degree in football to see that coming. Two more matchups with high scoring potential are the Cardinals vs. Raiders (O/U 51.5) and Vikings vs. Eagles (O/U 50.5). I expect all three of those games to feature plenty of Week 2's highest fantasy scorers.

Week 2 wide receiver rankings (PPR)

Justin Jefferson, MIN (at PHI) Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ATL) Davante Adams, LV (vs. ARI) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. DAL) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. TEN) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BAL) Mike Evans, TB (at NO) A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIN) Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. SEA) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at JAC) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. WAS) Mike Williams, LAC (at KC) Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. TEN) Marquise Brown, ARI (at LV) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at DEN) D.J. Moore, CAR (at NYG) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. HOU) Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DET) Diontae Johnson, PIT (vs. NE) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BAL) Michael Thomas, NO (vs. TB) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at CIN) Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. IND) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. HOU) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at SF) Rashod Bateman, BAL (at MIA) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. LAC) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. DAL) Elijah Moore, NYJ (at CLE) Julio Jones, TB (at NO) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. ATL) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at GB) Drake London, ATL (at LAR) Jarvis Landry, NO (vs. TB) Josh Palmer, LAC (at KC) Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. SF) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. SEA) D.J. Chark, DET (vs. WAS) Devonta Smith, PHI (vs. MIN) Chase Claypool, PIT (vs. NE) Hunter Renfrow, LV (vs. ARI) Jahan Dotson, WAS (at DET) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. NYJ) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. CHI) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (vs. TEN) Curtis Samuel, WAS (at DET) Robert Woods, TEN (at BUF) Robbie Anderson, CAR (at NYG) Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. CAR) Jakobi Meyers, NE (at PIT) Russell Gage, TB (at NO) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. LAC) Chris Olave, NO (vs. TB) Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (vs. NYJ) DeAndre Carter, LAC (at KC) Zay Jones, JAC (vs. IND) Kyle Phillips, TEN (at BUF) Corey Davis, NYJ (at CLE) DeVante Parker, NE (at PIT)

