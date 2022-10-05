Fantasy managers have been impatiently waiting for Pitts to make a splash, and this could be the week.

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce vs. Raiders (MNF)

2. Mark Andrews vs. Bengals

3. T.J. Hockenson at Patriots

4. Tyler Higbee vs. Cowboys

5. Zach Ertz vs. Eagles

6. Darren Waller at Chiefs (MNF)

7. Dallas Goedert at Cardinals

8. Kyle Pitts at Buccaneers

9. George Kittle at Panthers

10. Pat Freiermuth at Bills

Week 5 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Kyle Pitts at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has been a dud so far this year, scoring fewer than four fantasy points in three of his first four games. Still, I’d roll with him this week when the Falcons face the Buccaneers. Their defense has given up 9.7 or more points to three different tight ends in its first four games, and Pitts averaged over 10 fantasy points per contest against them as a rookie.

Start ‘Em

Gerald Everett at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Everett has been fantastic in the stat sheets, scoring 12.3 fantasy points on average in his first four games. I see him as a low-end No. 1 option this week against the Browns, especially if Keenan Allen is inactive once again due to an injured hamstring. Cleveland has been tough on tight ends this season, though Tyler Conklin did beat them for 10 points in Week 2.

David Njoku vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Njoku has been on fire over the last two games, scoring a combined 33.6 fantasy points. He’s been targeted 17 times and has 14 catches in that span, which puts him on the radar as a starting fantasy tight end. The last time he faced this week’s opponent, the Chargers, Njoku posted seven catches for 149 yards, scored a touchdown and finished with 27.9 points.

Hayden Hurst at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Hurst has quietly put up decent totals, scoring seven-plus points in three of his first four games including 11.7 in last week’s win over the Dolphins. Next up is a revenge game against the Ravens, who have allowed an average of close to 12 fantasy points to tight ends in their last eight games. Hurst, who could be on some waiver wires, is a viable streamer.

More Starts

• Tyler Higbee vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Irv Smith Jr. vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Gerald Everett at Browns ($4,200)

• David Njoku vs. Chargers ($3,800)

• Irv Smith Jr. vs. Bears ($3,200)

Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Taysom Hill vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hill found the end zone and put up 8.1 fantasy points against the Vikings last week, and he’s now scored eight-plus points in two of his first three games of the season. Still, the versatile Hill hasn’t played in more than 15 offensive snaps in a game (12 last week), so it’s tough to trust him as a fantasy starter. Unless you’re desperate, I’d put him on the bench.

Sit ‘Em

Robert Tonyan vs. Giants (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Tonyan has posted a combined 19.9 fantasy points in his last two games, so his value is on the rise at what is a thin position. Still, this week’s matchup against the Giants isn’t a favorable one. Their defense has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end in their last eight games, and the position has averaged just 7.8 points a game in 2022.

Mike Gesicki at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Gesicki has popped just once in his first four games, and his floor has been brutally low. In fact, he’s failed to score more than 4.3 fantasy points three times. That ‘s due in part to the fact that he’s 26th among tight ends in routes run, per PFF. So while this week’s matchup against the Jets isn’t terrible, starting Gesicki is a risk-reward proposition due to his usage.

Will Dissly at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Believe it or not, Dissly is a top-10 tight end after four weeks. He’s been touchdown dependent, though, scoring three times on the season. I’d fade him against the Saints, who haven’t allowed a touchdown to a tight end in their last eight games dating back to last season. Their defense has also allowed the fewest fantasy points to the position after the first four weeks.

More Sits

• Mo Alie-Cox at Broncos (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Hunter Henry vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

• Pat Freiermuth at Bills ($4,100)

• Mike Gesicki at Jets ($3,500)

• Dalton Schultz at Rams ($3,400)

