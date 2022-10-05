Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.

Fabs Top 10 Team Defenses

1. Bills D/ST vs. Steelers

2. Packers D/ST vs. Giants (London)

3. 49ers D/ST at Panthers

4. Buccaneers D/ST vs. Falcons

5. Eagles D/ST at Cardinals

6. Vikings D/ST vs. Bears

7. Cowboys D/ST at Rams

8. Dolphins D/ST at Jets

9. Jaguars D/ST vs. Texans

10. Broncos D/ST vs. Colts (TNF)

Week 5 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

49ers D/ST at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): The Niners defense was pure gold last week, scoring a touchdown and 21 fantasy points against the Rams. I’d start this unit again, as it’ll face Baker Mayfield and a shaky Panthers offense that has committed six giveaways and allowed 11 sacks in their first four weeks of the year.

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Buccaneers D/ST put up a one-point stinker last week, but I’d start this unit in a plus matchup against Atlanta. Not only has their offense committed eight giveaways, but the Falcons also won’t have their starting running back, Cordarrelle Patterson (knee, I-R), for this contest.

More Starts

• Packers D/ST vs. Giants (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

• Vikings D/ST vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Cowboys D/ST at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Dolphins D/ST at Jets ($3,200)

• Cowboys D/ST at Rams ($2,500)

Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Cardinals D/ST vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cardinals D/ST put up 11 fantasy points last weekend, but I’d fade this unit against the Eagles in a battle of the birds. Philadelphia has committed just two giveaways, and defenses have put up an average of fewer than five fantasy points against them after four weeks.

Sit ‘Em

Steelers D/ST vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers D/ST scored seven points last week, but that was against the Jets. This week they’ll face Josh Allen and the Bills, which is a much tougher task. Buffalo’s offense is averaging more than 28 points a game, and Allen should be able to shred Pittsburgh defense at Orchard Park.

More Sits

• Browns D/ST vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Patriots D/ST vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Panthers D/ST vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Rams D/ST vs. Cowboys ($3,700)

• Chargers D/ST at Browns ($3,100)

Fabs Top 10 Kickers

Tyler Bass vs. Steelers Daniel Carlson at Chiefs (MNF) Justin Tucker vs. Bengals Evan McPherson at Ravens Ryan Succop vs. Falcons Matt Gay vs. Cowboys Brandon McManus vs. Colts (TNF) Greg Joseph vs. Bears Cade York vs. Chargers Robbie Gould at Panthers

Week 5 Start ‘Em: Kickers

Start of the Week

Matt Gay vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Gay has had a slow start in the stat sheets, averaging just 7.5 fantasy points per game. I think he’ll be much better this week though, as he’ll face a Cowboys defense that’s allowed 13 field-goal attempts and an average of 10.5 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers in 2022.

More Starts

• Greg Joseph vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Riley Patterson vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Robbie Gould at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chris Boswell at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell has been productive for his fantasy managers, scoring eight or more points in three games including two in double digits. Still, Buffalo’s defense has allowed just three field-goal attempts and an average of five points per game to kickers. Boswell is a fade for me this week.

More Sits

• Graham Gano at Packers (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

• Greg Zuerlein vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Nick Folk vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

