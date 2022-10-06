Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second to the last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record. Every year there's incredible parity in the NFL and every year it catches us off guard.



There are a few contests with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 5's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's a AFC West divisional rivalry game between the Raiders and Chiefs (O/U 51). The next two highest totals are Bengals versus Ravens (O/U 48.5) and Eagles versus Cardinals (O/U 48.5).



The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are 49ers versus Panthers (O/U 39), Giants versus Packers (O/U 40.5) and Colts versus Broncos (O/U 41.5).



Week 5 running backs rankings (PPR)

Saquon Barkley, NYG (at GB) Derrick Henry, TEN (at WAS) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at CLE) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. LAC) Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. SF) Jamaal Williams, DET (at NE) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. ATL) Joe Mixon, CIN (at BAL) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. ATL) Khalil Herbert, CHI (at MIN) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. CHI) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. SEA) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LV) James Robinson, JAC (vs. HOU) Dameon Pierce, HOU (at JAC) Josh Jacobs, LV (at KC) Damien Harris, NE (vs. DET) Najee Harris, PIT (at BUF) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. PIT) Miles Sanders, PHI (at ARI) J.K. Dobbins, BAL (vs. CIN) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. IND) Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. MIA) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at CAR) James Conner, ARI (vs. PHI) Nyheim Hines, IND (at DEN) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. DET) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. NYG) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. TEN) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. LAC) Rashaad Penny, SEA (at NO) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at LAR) Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at TB) Tony Pollard, DAL (at LAR) Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. HOU) Cam Akers, LAR (vs. DAL) Raheem Mostert, MIA (at NYJ) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. MIA) Rex Burkhead, HOU (at JAC) Chase Edmonds, MIA (at NYJ) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. TEN) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at WAS) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. DAL) Mike Boone, DEN (vs. IND) Rachaad White, TB (vs. ATL) Craig Reynolds, DET (at NE) Ken Walker, SEA (at NO) Caleb Huntley, ATL (at TB) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. PIT) Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. LV) Deon Jackson, IND (at DEN) Samaje Perine, CIN (at BAL) Mark Ingram, NO (vs. SEA) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. CHI) Eno Benjamin, ARI (vs. PHI) Brandon Bolden, LV (at KC) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at ARI) Joshua Kelley, LAC (at CLE) Justice Hill, BAL (vs. CIN) Trestan Ebner, CHI (at MIN)

