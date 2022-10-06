Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second-to-last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record.

Every year there's incredible parity in the NFL and every year it catches us off guard.There are a few contests with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 5's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's an AFC West divisional rivalry game between the Raiders and Chiefs (O/U 51). The next two highest totals are Bengals versus Ravens (O/U 48.5) and Eagles versus Cardinals (O/U 48.5).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are 49ers versus Panthers (O/U 39), Giants versus Packers (O/U 40.5) and Colts versus Broncos (O/U 41.5).

Week 5 kicker rankings:

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. PIT) Daniel Carlson, LV (at KC) Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. CIN) Evan McPherson, CIN (at BAL) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. ATL) Matt Gay, LAR (vs. DAL) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. IND) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. CHI) Cade York, CLE (vs. LAC) Robbie Gould, SF (at CAR) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at TB) Jake Elliott, PHI (at ARI) Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. HOU) Jason Sanders, MIA (at NYJ) Brett Maher, DAL (at LAR) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. PHI) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (at CLE) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. NYG) Wil Lutz, NO (vs. SEA) Nick Folk, NE (vs. DET) Cairo Santos, CHI (at MIN) Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. MIA) Graham Gano, NYG (at GB) Matthew Wright, KC (vs. LV) Eddy Piniero, CAR (vs. SF) Randy Bullock, TEN (at WAS) Dominik Eberle, DET (at NE) Jason Myers, SEA (at NO) Chase McLaughlin, IND (at DEN) Chris Boswell, PIT (at BUF) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at JAC) Joey Slye, WAS (vs. TEN)

