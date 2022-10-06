Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second-to-last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record.

Every year there's incredible parity in the NFL and every year it catches us off guard.There are a few contests with high scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 5's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, it's an AFC West divisional rivalry game between the Raiders and Chiefs (O/U 51). The next two highest totals are Bengals versus Ravens (O/U 48.5) and Eagles versus Cardinals (O/U 48.5).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are 49ers versus Panthers (O/U 39), Giants versus Packers (O/U 40.5) and Colts versus Broncos (O/U 41.5).

Week 5 wide receiver rankings (PPR):

Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. DAL) Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. PIT) Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. CHI) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at NYJ) Davante Adams, LV (at KC) Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at BAL) Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL) A.J. Brown, PHI (at ARI) Deebo Samuel, SF (at CAR) CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAR) Tee Higgins, CIN (at BAL) Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. PHI) Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. IND) Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. HOU) Mike Williams, LAC (at CLE) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at NYJ) Chris Olave, NO (vs. SEA) Chris Godwin, TB (vs. ATL) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at DEN) Drake London, ATL (at TB) D.K. Metcalf, SEA (at NO) Brandin Cooks, HOU (at JAC) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at NO) Diontae Johnson, PIT (at BUF) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. TEN) Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. LAC) Jerry Jeudy, DEN (vs. IND) Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. TEN) Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. NYG) Josh Reynolds, DET (at NE) Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. CHI) Allen Lazard, GB (vs. NYG) Devonta Smith, PHI (at ARI) Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. PIT) JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (vs. LV) Rashod Bateman, BAL (vs. CIN) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. MIA) D.J. Moore, CAR (vs. SF) Robert Woods, TEN (at WAS) Elijah Moore, NYJ (vs. MIA) Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at CAR) Michael Gallup, DAL (at LAR) Corey Davis, NYJ (vs. MIA) Mack Hollins, LV (at KC) George Pickens, PIT (at BUF) Darnell Mooney, CHI (at MIN) Noah Brown, DAL (at LAR) Tyler Boyd, CIN (at BAL) Devin Duvernay, BAL (vs. CIN) Josh Palmer, LAC (at CLE) Allen Robinson, LAR (vs. DAL) Richie James, NYG (at GB) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. LV) Khalil Shakir, BUF (vs. PIT) Marquez Callaway, NO (vs. SEA) DeVante Parker, NE (vs. DET) Jamal Agnew, JAC (vs. HOU) Alec Pierce, IND (at DEN) K.J. Osborn, MIN (vs. CHI) Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. PHI)

