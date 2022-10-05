Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Cooper Kupp vs. Cowboys

2. Stefon Diggs vs. Steelers

3. Justin Jefferson vs. Bears

4. Tyreek Hill at Jets

5. Davante Adams at Chiefs (MNF)

6. Ja’Marr Chase at Ravens

7. Mike Evans vs. Falcons

8. A.J. Brown at Cardinals

9. Deebo Samuel at Panthers

10. CeeDee Lamb at Rams



Week 5 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Tee Higgins at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Higgins is coming off his best single-game total of the season, scoring 25.4 fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. He'll be a high WR2 this week, as the Bengals face a Ravens defense that's been bad against receivers lined out wide. In fact, their defense has allowed 154.3 yards and the fourth-most fantasy points to the position in their first four games of 2022.

Start ‘Em



Mike Williams at Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams, listed as a start 'em a week ago, scored 19 fantasy points in a win over the Texans. I'd also stick with him this week as the Chargers head to Cleveland to face the Browns. Their defense has not performed well against receivers lined out wide, allowing the fifth-most points to the position. With or without Keenan Allen (hamstring), Williams is a nice option.



Chris Olave vs. Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Olave has been phenomenal over his last three games, seeing 33 targets while scoring 50.4 fantasy points. He's a solid option this week, too, as he'll face a Seahawks defense that just allowed over 20 fantasy points to Josh Reynolds. Even if Michael Thomas (toe) can return to action this week, I'd still use Olave as a flex starter in this NFC matchup.

Christian Kirk vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kirk is coming off his first stinker of the season, scoring just 8.3 fantasy points in a loss to the Eagles. I think he will bounce back this week, as the Jaguars face a vulnerable Texans team that has allowed big games to Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Williams and Courtland Sutton. I’d forget about last week’s failures and keep Kirk in your starting fantasy lineups.



Romeo Doubs vs. Giants (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Doubs has posted 13-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and his 13.7 points from a week ago could have been much better had he not dropped a touchdown. I like him as a flex starter this week, as the rookie faces a Giants defense that’s allowed 13-plus fantasy points to three wideouts in four games, including Darnell Mooney.



More Starts

• Brandin Cooks at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Terry McLaurin vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Tyler Lockett at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Bargains

• Chris Godwin vs. Falcons ($5,900)

• Chris Olave vs. Seahawks ($5,700)

• Tyler Lockett at Saints ($5,600)

Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



DJ Moore vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore scored a ho-hum 12.1 fantasy points last week, and he’s now failed to score more than 13.3 in each of his first four games. He’ll be tough to trust as more than a risk-reward flex option this week, as Moore faces a tough 49ers defense. Their defense has allowed just two scores and an average of 17 fantasy points a game to enemy receivers lined out wide.

Sit ‘Em



Diontae Johnson at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): You probably have to start D.J., so I'd consider this a warning. He is coming off his worst stat line of the season, posting 4.2 points in a loss to the Jets. Next, he faces the Bills, who have allowed just two receivers to score more than 9.1 fantasy points (one of which was Cooper Kupp). Even with Kenny Pickett now under center, Johnson is a risky flex this weekend.



Rashod Bateman vs. Bengals (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Bateman has posted a pair of stinkers in a row, scoring a combined 10.6 fantasy points. He's also dealing with a mid-foot sprain, and he faces a Bengals defense that's been tough on receivers lined out wide. In fact, they haven't allowed a touchdown to the position after four weeks. Receivers lined out wide have averaged fewer than 17 points against them.

Allen Robinson vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson’s move to L.A. has not gone as we all thought, as he’s failed to score more than 4.3 fantasy points in three of his first four games. Matthew Stafford has tunnel vision for Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee, leaving Robinson to see minimal targets from a struggling field general. If this continues, the veteran will be getting released in fantasy leagues.



Darnell Mooney at Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Mooney is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 13.4 fantasy points in a loss to the Giants. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as he had scored 6.7 combined points in his previous three games. The Bears are throwing the ball a grotesque 37.9% of the time (no other team is under 44%), so Mooney remains too much of a risk for managers.



More Sits

• JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Raiders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Elijah Moore vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Brandon Aiyuk at Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Gabe Davis vs. Steelers ($6,400)

• Dionate Johnson at Bills ($6,100)

• Allen Robinson vs. Cowboys ($5,300)

