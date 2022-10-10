IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 6: DeShon Elliott, Lions Roaring

Another week almost in the books so it's time for an update with the Week 6 IDP Waiver Wire Report. We've seen some emergent players break out recently and we're getting to that point in the season where you're questioning whether to stick with a top performer from last season or go with an option that's playing well right now. Let me share my very general philosophy.



First, in redraft, you should almost always chase the points. The only caveat is a slight fade for players with a heavy reliance on big plays. For example, we saw Ravens safety Marcus Williams begin the season with two monster games that had him ranked either the first or second-best DB. In his last three games? Not so much. He's still ranked in the top-five based on points, but consistency will be a problem as Williams mostly plays deep safety. Another example is Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith. Again, a hot start in Weeks 1 and 3 have been balanced out by underwhelming games in Weeks 2 and 5. This is the nature of big-play scoring and while the cream eventually rises to the top, you're going to endure hot and cold swings with even the most elite players.



I can only strongly recommend your IDP leagues use a tackle-centric scoring system. Big plays (sacks, INTs and touchdowns) should be thought of as bonuses. Tackles provide a modicum of consistency and predictability to the IDP format.



Lastly, to close out my thought on chasing points: Unless you're playing in a deep league (seven or more IDP starters), you need to aggressively pursue whichever players are performing. Every year, IDPs overperform and underperform—more so than offensive players. It's volatile. And because of that volatility, in shallow IDP leagues, there are truly a handful of studs who are undroppable unless they're out for the season. T.J. Watt, who I hope you were able to retain until he returns. Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald, Brian Burns, Roquan Smith, Jordyn Brooks, Foyesade Oluokun, Devin White, Derwin James and maybe a few more. And depending on your scoring system, some of those guys may not be all that valuable unless you are mandated to start their position. Keep grinding and you'll get the hang of it!



The wide variety of IDP leagues makes it difficult to pinpoint roster percentages, so not every recommendation may be a good fit for your league. Generally, if you play in a shallow format with a total of 24 or fewer IDP starters across the league (two per team), these recommendations are at least a layer too deep for you. For specifics, it's always best to consume a lot of IDP content to get a feel for the landscape from multiple points of view.



Note: For each player, I provide a positional rank and list their percentage of defensive snaps played in their most recent game. For example, Derwin James would be a DB1+, meaning a defensive back ranked 1 to 12 (DB1) and the plus sign meaning on the high-end (1 to 4). DL3- would be a defensive lineman ranked 25 to 36 (DL3) and the minus means on the low-end, specifically 33 to 36.



Notable IDP injuries

• 49ers DL1+ Nick Bosa (groin) dealing with tightness and did not return. Further testing scheduled Monday.

• Falcons LB2+ Mykal Walker did not return after a groin injury.

• Broncos LB2 Josey Jewell (knee) is week-to-week.

• Lions DB2 DeShon Elliott (cramping) was questionable to return and did return.

• Ravens DB4+ Marcus Williams sustained a dislocated wrist and is expected to be out for multiple weeks.

• Bucs CB2+/DB4- Carlton Davis (hip) did not return to the game.

• Browns CB2/DB5 Denzel Ward (concussion) left and did not return.

• Jets DL6 Jermaine Johnson II (ankle) was ruled out and did not return.

• Steelers DT2/DL8+ Larry Ogunjobi (back) was ruled out and did not return.



More IDP Injuries: Broncos LB Baron Browning (wrist), Panthers CB Jaycee Horn (hip), Panthers CB Saivion Smith (neck), Jaguars LB K'Lavon Chaisson (knee), Patriots CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), Titans CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), Steelers CB Levi Wallace (concussion), Steelers CB Cam Sutton (hamstring), 49ers S Jimmie Ward (hand), 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley (torn ACL), Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad)



IDP Waiver Wire Pickups

Defensive Linemen

DE Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

Pickings are getting slim at defensive end and the position's inconsistency is on full display. Nwosu was featured in last week's IDP waiver wire although he did little in Week 5 to reinforce that. However, he is doing just enough to keep him on the fringe. Against the Saints in Week 5, he tallied three solos and two assists. He has two sacks on the season and while his best game came in Week 1, Nwosu is getting the playing time on a defense that's spending a lot of time on the field. Nwosu played in 84% of Week 5 snaps. DE4+

DE Preston Smith, Green Bay Packers

With 3.5 sacks this season, Smith is keeping his name on our minds through five games. A goose egg on the Week 3 scorecard likely scared off most managers, but that's just a part of the IDP game, especially with defensive linemen. Smith likely also has LB eligibility in your league, but I would only consider rostering him if you can start him at DE. Smith played in 80% of Week 5 snaps. DE5

DE D.J. Wonnum, Minnesota Vikings

A 2020 fourth-round pick, Wonnum is slowly but surely becoming a bigger part of the Vikings' front seven. He has 2.5 sacks this year and seems to be edging out some of the other competition along the edge by gaining more playing time the last two weeks. We really need his playing time to reach 70% or more of snaps for him to really take off. Wonnum played in 50% of Week 5 snaps. DE7+

DT Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Three sacks in his last two games have pushed Lawrence rapidly up the DT charts. The Giants are also keeping him on the field more and more as he saw more playing time each week from Weeks 1 to 4. In his last two games, he has 90% or more snaps. In 2020 and ’21, Lawrence had 50-plus combined tackles and at no point in his career has he had more than four sacks. He already has three. So he's either going to have a career year or taper off rapidly. Who knows, this looks like a good year for the G-Men. Lawrence played in 90% of Week 5 snaps. DT2 / DL6

More Defensive Linemen (< 5% rostered on MFL)

DE Dorance Armstrong, DAL, DE5+, 51% snaps played

DE Lorenzo Carter, ATL, DL5, 70%

DE Justin Hollins, LAR, DL6+, 40%

DE Baron Browning, DEN, DL6-, 54% (INJ)

DE Carlos Dunlap, KC, DL7, MNF

DE Samson Ebukam, SF, DL7, 71%

DT Zach Allen, ARI, DT2+/DL8-, 79%

DT D.J. Jones, DEN, DT2/DL9+, 73%

Linebackers

Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

We've been waiting for the other shoe to drop for Franklin, it hasn't yet. We've been waiting for Shaquille Leonard to return and put a dent in Franklin's play time and production, but that hasn't happened either. I wouldn't say it's a safe bet, but I'm all-in on Franklin from here on out. He has at least eight tackles in every game, reaching double-digits three times. Plug him into your lineups and don't look back! Franklin played 100% of Week 5 snaps. LB2+

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Despite posting 15 tackles last week, Greenlaw still isn't getting enough respect. He's a tackle machine. His 49 combined tackles are tied for sixth. Meanwhile, his teammate Fred Warner has 34, tied for 41st. Greenlaw is typically a 100% snap guy, so don't fret about this week's count. Greenlaw played in 87% of Week 5 snaps. LB2

Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions

Speaking of tackle machines, Anzalone isn't far off. It also helps that teams are running all over the Lions' defense. He is one of my examples of a guy who isn't that good in real life, so it boosts his fantasy totals. He's a steady starter in three-LB leagues. Anzalone played in 88% of snaps in Week 5. LB3+

Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions

Yes, Hard Knocks fans, he's really doing it. “Rodrigo” played his way into the starting lineup and hasn't slowed down since. He's gone from 61% snaps in Week 1 to close to 100% since then. Rodriguez played 83% of Week 5 snaps. LB3

More Linebackers (< 10% rostered on MFL)

Josey Jewell, DEN, LB2-, 43% (INJ)

Nicholas Morrow, CHI, LB3-, 100%

Quay Walker, GB, LB4, 85%

Jacob Phillips, CLE, LB4, 100%

Kwon Alexander, NYJ, LB4-, 94%

Zaven Collins, ARI, LB4-, 100%

Germaine Pratt, CIN, LB5-, 80%

Willie Gay, KC, LB5-, MNF

Damien Wilson, DAL, LB7+, 85%

Deion Jones, CLE, NR, DNP

Blake Martinez, LV, NR, MNF

Defensive Backs

S DeShon Elliott, Detroit Lions

Elliott is just above the rostered threshold but he's playing too well to not be on more teams. Even though he briefly exited this Week 5 contest against the Patriots, he still had 10 solos, two assists, three TFLs, an INT and PD. Since taking over for the injured Tracy Walker, Elliott has been functioning as the Lions backstop. Elliott played in 88% of Week 5 snaps. DB2+



S Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Simmons has been out since Week 1. He should be something close to a known commodity as he was a top-20 defensive back last year. He should be owned in all leagues that start at least one safety. He could return in time for Week 6, but Week 7 seems more likely. We'll know more in the coming days. Simmons did not play in Week 5. DB2



S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

With seven solos and five assists in Week 5, Jenkins put up his best game statistically. He's performed steadily after a slow Week 1. I expect his 12 total tackles against the Texans yesterday to be a bit of an outlier as the Jaguars have some great linebackers in front of him. His tackle numbers will explode if there's an injury to Devin Lloyd or Foyesade Oluokun. Jenkins played in 100% of Week 5 snaps. DB6+



CB Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Woolen's speed really pops when you watch the Seahawks play. Also working in his favor is that the Seahawks' defense just isn't any good. Every play is an opportunity to score points and Seattle isn't slowing anyone down. He has an INT in three straight games, and I don't anticipate that lasts much longer. But he's a speedster who makes plays and should make an impact in leagues with a CB starting spot. Woolen played in 100% of Week 5 snaps. CB2-/DB5-



More Defensive Backs (< 5% rostered on MFL)

S Damar Hamlin, BUF, DB3, 80% snaps played

S Jayron Kearse, DAL, DB3-, 78%

S Kareem Jackson, DEN, DB5-, 100%

S Devin McCourty, NE, DB7+, 88%

S Jaylinn Hawkins, ATL, DB7, 85%

S Juston Burris, CAR, NR, 97%

CB Roger McCreary, TEN, CB1/DB3+, 100%

CB Cameron Dantzler, MIN, CB2+/DB4, 100%

CB Demmodore Lenoir, SF, CB3+/DB6-

