Week 8 Waiver Wire

Fantasy Football Week 8 Stat Projections: Running Back Rankings

Keep an eye on D’Andre Swift’s status.

The running back can be such a grind for fantasy rosters with weakness at the position. An excellent fantasy team can turn on a dime with one significant running back injury. Following each offense requires a lot of time, but being a week ahead can lead to savings in free-agent spending and potential late-season help when a backup player earns starting snaps. Here’s a look at some running back situations that could change by the end of the week.

Arizona Backfield
With no update on James Conner or Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin gets the full workload for the Cardinals in the first edition of the projections. Over the last two weeks, Arizona had him on the field for 87% and 74% of their plays. Keaontay Ingram had a season-high in snaps (20) in Week 7, pushing him to RB2 in their offense.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions
In the first run of the projections, I listed Swift as starting. His progress last week wasn’t ideal coming off a bye week, so more information is needed to evaluate this situation.

James Robinson, New York Jets
The Jaguars had Robinson on the field for only 12 plays last week. After the game, they stated he was dealing with some kind of a knee issue. After the trade to the Jets, it is unclear if he is healthy enough to play on Sunday. Therefore, I gave him RB2 snaps for New York for now until his injury status is updated later this week. 

DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WEEK 8 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: October 26, 2022

WEEK 8 RUNNING BACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

