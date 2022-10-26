Saving your fantasy franchise midseason on the waiver wire tends to be a losing experience. Last year Amon-Ra St. Brown only had 27 catches for 250 yards over his first eight games. Three weeks later, he became an impact player over the final six matchups (51/621/6). There are plenty of wideouts with high ceilings, but they need better quarterback play and a starting opportunity. To find the next St. Brown, it is essential to know each team’s wide receiver depth and follow each week’s injuries. Here’s a look at some of the wideouts with questions coming into Week 8:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

The early reports on St. Brown suggest his concussion was minor last week. He should be cleared quickly this week, with a full go expected on Sunday.

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

After leaving last week’s game with a left shoulder injury, I listed Lazard as out this week. Green Bay needs someone to step up at wide receiver, and I’m hoping Amari Rodgers is the player rewarded with more playing time and targets.

Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Collins suffered a groin injury against the Raiders. As a result, I listed him as out when making the Texans’ projections this week. Unfortunately, Houston doesn’t have a viable replacement, so his minimal opportunity will be divided between multiple low-end players.

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

I don’t expect Metcalf to play this week after suffering a patellar tendon issue last Sunday. Seattle doesn’t have a bye until Week 11, pointing to three missed games as a minimum.

Updated: October 26, 2022

WEEK 8 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

