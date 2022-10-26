Skip to main content
Week 8 Waiver Wire

Fantasy Football Week 8 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Andy Dalton makes a surprise appearance in this week’s top 10.

The quarterback position has been extremely frustrating in 2022 due to injuries and many players underperforming expectations. In some cases, teams lack quality wide receivers. Coaching, play calling and timing can also contribute to disappointing results. Here’s a look at the quarterback situations that are in flux early in Week 8:

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos
The Broncos hope to have Wilson back in the starting lineup this week while dealing with multiple injuries. Denver can’t afford another loss. If they do, there have been hints of a potential fire sale this week.

Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts lost Matt Ryan for some time due to a right shoulder injury. Ehlinger gets this start, but Nick Foles has enough experience to get the call if Ehlinger struggles.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots
New England botched the quarterback position on Monday night against the Bears. Jones came out of the game with more questions than answers, but Bailey Zappe failed to deliver winning drives in the second half. I listed Zappe as the starter this week based on his usage last week. However, this situation looks messy, giving fantasy managers fits if forced to play either option in a bye week. 

