You’ve arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league’s worst record at 1-5.
Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I’m watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at HOU)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (at SEA)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at NO)
- Ken Walker, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE)
- Christian McCaffrey, SF (at LAR)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. WAS)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. LV)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at NYJ)
- Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. DEN)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. ARI)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. BAL)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at BUF)
- Raheem Mostert, MIA (at DET)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. PIT)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CHI)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. GB)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. MIA)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. NE)
- James Conner, ARI (at MIN)
- Najee Harris, PIT (at PHI)
- Gus Edwards, BAL (at TB)
- David Montgomery, CHI (at DAL)
- Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ATL)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. SF)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. CHI)
- D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at ATL)
- Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Brian Robinson, WAS (at IND)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (at JAC)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (at DAL)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. CIN)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (at IND)
- Latavius Murray, DEN (at JAC)
- Rachaad White, TB (vs. BAL)
- A.J. Dillon, GB (at BUF)
- Craig Reynolds, DET (vs. MIA)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at LAR)
- Damien Harris, NE (at NYJ)
- Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. CAR)
- Eno Benjmain, ARI (at MIN)
- James Robinson, NYJ (vs. NE)
- Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. TEN)
- Chase Edmonds, MIA (at DET)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. WAS)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (at IND)
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at HOU)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. ARI)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (vs. SF)
- DeeJay Dallas, SEA (vs. NYG)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (at CLE)
- Brandon Bolden, LV (at NO)
- Jaylen Warren, PIT (at PHI)
- JaMycal Hasty, JAC (vs. DEN)
- Mark Ingram, NO (vs. LV)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. PIT)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. NE)
- Kenyan Drake, BAL (at TB)
