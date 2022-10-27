You’ve arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league’s worst record at 1-5.



Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I’m watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).



The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.



NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 8 running back rankings (PPR)

Derrick Henry, TEN (at HOU) Saquon Barkley, NYG (at SEA) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. CIN) Josh Jacobs, LV (at NO) Ken Walker, SEA (vs. NYG) Joe Mixon, CIN (at CLE) Christian McCaffrey, SF (at LAR) Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. WAS) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. LV) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at NYJ) Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. TEN) Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. DEN) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. ARI) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. BAL) Aaron Jones, GB (at BUF) Raheem Mostert, MIA (at DET) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. PIT) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CHI) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. GB) Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. MIA) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. NE) James Conner, ARI (at MIN) Najee Harris, PIT (at PHI) Gus Edwards, BAL (at TB) David Montgomery, CHI (at DAL) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at ATL) Darrell Henderson, LAR (vs. SF) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. CHI) D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at ATL) Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. CAR) Brian Robinson, WAS (at IND) Melvin Gordon, DEN (at JAC) Khalil Herbert, CHI (at DAL) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. CIN) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at IND) Latavius Murray, DEN (at JAC) Rachaad White, TB (vs. BAL) A.J. Dillon, GB (at BUF) Craig Reynolds, DET (vs. MIA) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at LAR) Damien Harris, NE (at NYJ) Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. CAR) Eno Benjmain, ARI (at MIN) James Robinson, NYJ (vs. NE) Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. TEN) Chase Edmonds, MIA (at DET) Nyheim Hines, IND (vs. WAS) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at IND) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at HOU) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. ARI) Malcolm Brown, LAR (vs. SF) DeeJay Dallas, SEA (vs. NYG) Samaje Perine, CIN (at CLE) Brandon Bolden, LV (at NO) Jaylen Warren, PIT (at PHI) JaMycal Hasty, JAC (vs. DEN) Mark Ingram, NO (vs. LV) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. PIT) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. NE) Kenyan Drake, BAL (at TB)

